Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Declares a Third Quarter 2022 Regular Dividend of $0.41 per Share

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. ("Crescent BDC" or "Company") CCAP today reported net investment income of $15.5 million, or $0.50 per share, and adjusted net investment income of $12.7 million, or $0.41 per share,1 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Reported net asset value per share was $20.69 at June 30, 2022.



The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.41 per share, which will be paid on October 17, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022. Additionally, the fourth and final previously declared $0.05 per share special cash dividend will be paid on September 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of September 2, 2022.

Selected Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share amounts)



As of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Investments, at fair value $ 1,285.3 $ 1,288.6 $ 1,095.0 Total assets $ 1,323.0 $ 1,317.5 $ 1,128.5 Total net assets $ 639.2 $ 654.3 $ 591.0 Net asset value per share $ 20.69 $ 21.18 $ 20.98 Investment income $ 26.7 $ 26.4 $ 23.8 Net investment income $ 15.5 $ 12.1 $ 11.0 Net realized gains (losses), net of taxes $ (1.8) $ 8.4 $ 2.2 Net change in unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes $ (14.6) $ (4.3) $ 19.4 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (0.9) $ 16.2 $ 32.6 Net investment income per share $ 0.50 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 Net realized gains (losses) per share, net of taxes $ (0.06) $ 0.27 $ 0.08 Net change in unrealized gains (losses) per share, net of taxes $ (0.47) $ (0.14) $ 0.69 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share $ (0.03) $ 0.52 $ 1.16 Regular distributions paid per share $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 Special distributions paid per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 — Non-GAAP Financial Measures1: Adjusted net investment income $ 12.7 $ 12.9 $ 14.8 Adjusted net investment income per share $ 0.41 $ 0.42 $ 0.53 Weighted average yield on income producing securities (at cost)2 8.3 % 7.5 % 7.8 % Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 98.7 % 98.8 % 99.6 %

Portfolio & Investment Activity

As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had investments in 137 and 134 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $1,285.3 and $1,270.4 million, respectively. The portfolio at fair value was comprised of the following asset types:

Portfolio Asset Types: As of $ in millions June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Investment Type Fair Value Percentage Fair Value Percentage Senior secured first lien $ 335.3 26.1 % $ 329.9 26.0 % Unitranche first lien3 782.9 60.8 731.0 57.5 Unitranche first lien - last out3 14.0 1.1 13.7 1.1 Senior secured second lien 59.9 4.7 72.7 5.7 Unsecured debt 3.8 0.3 5.6 0.4 Equity & other 51.4 4.0 59.5 4.7 LLC/LP equity interests 38.0 3.0 58.0 4.6 Total investments $ 1,285.3 100.0 % $ 1,270.4 100.0 %

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company invested $112.4 million across 11 new portfolio companies, 12 existing portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $97.1 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company invested $60.0 million across 2 new portfolio companies, 5 existing portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $49.6 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, investment income totaled $26.7 million and $23.8 million, respectively. Interest income, which includes amortization of upfront fees, increased from $21.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to $24.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, due to an expansion of the income-producing investment portfolio and a rise in benchmark rates. Included in interest from investments for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are $1.5 million and $2.3 million of accelerated accretion of OID related to paydown activity, respectively. Dividend income was $2.1 million for both periods, and other income, which includes consent, waiver, amendment, agency, underwriting and arranger fees associated with our investment activities, was $0.2 million for both periods.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, total net expenses, including income and excise taxes, totaled $11.2 million and $12.8 million, respectively. The decrease was primarily driven by a $(2.8) million reversal of capital gains based incentive fees.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $18.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and $227.5 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities, subject to borrowing base and other limitations. The weighted average interest rate on the Company's debt outstanding as of June 30, 2022 was 4.23%.

The Company's debt to equity ratio was 1.03x as of June 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

On a supplemental basis, the Company is disclosing adjusted net investment income and adjusted net investment income per share, each of which is a financial measure that is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP ("non-GAAP"). Adjusted net investment income represents net investment income, excluding capital gains incentive fees. We use this non-GAAP financial measure internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance and believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends without giving effect to capital gains incentive fees. The Company's investment advisory agreement provides that a capital gains-based incentive fee is determined and paid annually with respect to realized capital gains (but not unrealized capital appreciation) to the extent such realized capital gains exceed realized capital losses and unrealized capital depreciation on a cumulative basis. We believe that adjusted net investment income is a useful performance measure because it reflects the net investment income produced on the Company's investments during a period without giving effect to any changes in the value of such investments and any related capital gains incentive fees between periods. The presentation of adjusted net investment income is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.

The following table provides an unaudited reconciliation of net investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net investment income for the periods presented:

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ in millions, except per share data Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share GAAP net investment income $ 15.5 $ 0.50 $ 11.0 $ 0.39 $ 27.7 $ 0.90 $ 22.4 $ 0.80 Capital gains based incentive fee (2.8) (0.09) 3.8 0.14 (2.1) (0.07) 5.4 0.19 Adjusted net investment income $ 12.7 $ 0.41 $ 14.8 $ 0.53 $ 25.6 $ 0.83 $ 27.8 $ 0.99

Conference Call



The Company will host a webcast/conference call on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Please visit Crescent BDC's webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC's website for a slide presentation that complements the earnings conference call.

Those interested in participating via webcast in listen-only mode can access the event on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC's website at www.crescentbdc.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. For participants who would like to participate via telephone, please register here to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that is required to access the call.

An archived replay will be available via a webcast link located on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC's website.

Endnotes

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above for a description of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation from net investment income to adjusted net investment income. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company without giving effect to capital gains incentive fees. The presentation of adjusted net investment income is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation. 2) Yield excludes investments on non-accrual status. 3) Unitranche loans are first lien loans that may extend deeper in a company's capital structure than traditional first lien debt and may provide for a waterfall of cash flow priority among different lenders in the unitranche loan. In certain instances, the Company may find another lender to provide the "first out" portion of such loan and retain the "last out" portion of such loan, in which case, the "first out" portion of the loan would generally receive priority with respect to payment of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder over the "last out" portion that the Company would continue to hold. In exchange for the greater risk of loss, the "last out" portion earns a higher interest rate.





Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands except share and per share data)

As of

June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) As of

December 31, 2021 Assets Investments, at fair value Non-controlled non-affiliated (cost of $1,214,840 and $1,150,173, respectively) $ 1,211,621 $ 1,165,897 Non-controlled affiliated (cost of $36,379 and $41,242, respectively) 42,298 51,701 Controlled (cost of $33,467 and $53,431, respectively) 31,361 52,768 Cash and cash equivalents 9,415 10,069 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 9,449 13,457 Interest and dividend receivable 8,550 6,763 Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 7,499 2,115 Receivable for Investments Sold 738 14,871 Deferred tax assets 43 42 Other assets 2,055 126 Total assets $ 1,323,029 $ 1,317,809 Liabilities Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $6,256 and $6,897) $ 651,262 $ 631,040 Distributions payable 12,664 12,664 Incentive fees payable 6,395 6,924 Interest and other debt financing costs payable 6,045 5,513 Management fees payable 4,016 3,830 Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 427 631 Deferred tax liabilities 784 956 Directors' fees payable 113 114 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,135 3,852 Total liabilities $ 683,841 $ 665,524 Net assets Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (10,000 shares authorized, zero outstanding, respectively) $ - $ - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (200,000,000 shares authorized, 30,887,360 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 31 31 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 666,162 666,162 Accumulated earnings (loss) (27,005 ) (13,908 ) Total net assets $ 639,188 $ 652,285 Total liabilities and net assets $ 1,323,029 $ 1,317,809 Net asset value per share $ 20.69 $ 21.12

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Investment Income: From non-controlled non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 23,492 $ 20,252 $ 44,443 $ 38,338 Paid-in-kind interest 374 415 689 783 Dividend income 6 43 14 54 Other income 172 232 261 324 From non-controlled affiliated investments: Interest income 271 291 619 600 Paid-in-kind interest - 528 2,039 1,028 Dividend income 997 1,338 3,271 1,843 From controlled investments: Interest income 184 - 366 - Paid-in-kind interest 178 - 352 - Dividend income 1,100 700 1,100 1,400 Total investment income 26,774 23,799 53,154 44,370 Expenses: Interest and other debt financing costs 6,571 4,594 12,042 8,788 Management fees 4,073 3,344 8,090 6,551 Income based incentive fees 2,604 2,588 5,322 4,866 Capital gains based incentive fees (2,870 ) 3,816 (2,149 ) 5,393 Professional fees 256 497 708 994 Directors' fees 113 115 230 234 Other general and administrative expenses 677 691 1,370 1,384 Total expenses 11,424 15,645 25,613 28,210 Management fees waiver (57 ) (1,337 ) (113 ) (2,620 ) Income based incentive fees waiver (385 ) (2,588 ) (430 ) (4,866 ) Net expenses 10,982 11,720 25,070 20,724 Net investment income before taxes 15,792 12,079 28,084 23,646 Income and excise taxes 259 1,103 414 1,233 Net investment income 15,533 10,976 27,670 22,413 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments: Net realized gain (loss) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments - 2,471 1,306 4,217 Non-controlled affiliated investments - - 7,113 - Controlled investments (1,681 ) - (1,681 ) - Foreign currency transactions (85 ) 133 68 142 Foreign currency forward contracts - - 24 - Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments and foreign currency translation (17,887 ) 2,830 (18,740 ) 10,439 Non-controlled affiliated investments (1,463 ) 16,036 (4,540 ) 15,614 Controlled investments (775 ) 560 (1,443 ) 1,170 Foreign currency forward contracts 5,492 (259 ) 5,587 436 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (16,399 ) 21,771 (12,306 ) 32,018 Benefit (provision) for taxes on realized gain on investments - (372 ) (217 ) (372 ) Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (24 ) 209 172 60 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (890 ) $ 32,584 $ 15,319 $ 54,119 Per common share data: Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share (basic and diluted): $ (0.03 ) $ 1.16 $ 0.50 $ 1.92 Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.50 $ 0.39 $ 0.90 $ 0.80 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): 30,887,360 28,167,360 30,887,360 28,167,360

About Crescent BDC



Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent Capital Group LP ("Crescent"). Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Crescent BDC, visit www.crescentbdc.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

About Crescent Capital Group

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with over $39 billion of assets under management. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago and London and more than 200 employees globally. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

Contact:

Daniel McMahon

daniel.mcmahon@crescentcap.com

212-364-0149



Other Information

The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with Crescent BDC's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which Crescent BDC filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on February 23, 2022, Crescent BDC's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which Crescent BDC filed with the SEC on August 10, 2022, as well as Crescent BDC's other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of Crescent BDC's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Crescent BDC's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Crescent BDC's other reports filed with the SEC can be found on Crescent BDC's website at www.crescentbdc.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.