Matterport Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results, with Stronger-than-Expected Subscription Revenue and Non-GAAP EPS

Subscription revenue rose 20% year-over-year, above Company guidance

Services revenue increased 74% year-over-year

Q2 GAAP loss per share of $0.23

Non-GAAP loss per share of $0.12, better than Company guidance

Matterport increases full year revenue guidance range to $132 to $138 million, narrows full year guidance range for non-GAAP loss per share to $0.46 to $0.50

Balance sheet remains strong with $562 million cash and investments and no debt

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. MTTR ("Matterport" or the "Company"), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We delivered another strong quarter, increasing our subscriber count by 52% to 616,000 subscribers. We expanded Spaces Under Management by 44% to over 8 million spaces," said RJ Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Matterport. "We continue to see strength in our enterprise subscriber base, and believe that customers who adopt digital twins will realize increased revenues and lower their operating costs, gaining a powerful advantage in any economic environment. Our laser focus on delivering measurable customer value for large enterprises and small businesses alike is fueling our growth and scaling our platform. Our recent acquisition of VHT Studios extends our offering to satisfy the growing demand for digital twins and integrated marketing solutions for the residential, commercial and hospitality real estate industries," Pittman added.

"We are pleased to report subscription revenue of $18.4 million for the quarter, above the high end of our guidance range. We continued to improve operating efficiencies and reported non-GAAP loss per share of $0.12 for the quarter, also better than our guidance range," said JD Fay, Chief Financial Officer of Matterport. "Quarterly subscription revenue increased by 20% year-over-year and continues to grow as a proportion of total revenue, comprising 65% of total revenue, up from 60% in the first quarter of 2022. These are strong results that demonstrate our ability to drive the business forward and lead through the macro environment effectively. With $562 million of cash and short- and long-term investments, we believe we have the financial strength to comfortably achieve our long term business plan."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Spaces Under Management (SUM) grew to 8.0 million, up 10% compared to the first quarter of 2022

Total subscribers increased to 616,000, up 10% sequentially

Subscription revenue was $18.4 million, up 7% sequentially

Total revenue was $28.5 million, flat sequentially

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) exiting the second quarter was $73.6 million

Exited Q2 with record product backlog

Recent Business Highlights

Acquired VHT Studios to accelerate adoption of digital twins for real estate. The combination of VHT Studios' visual media technology and services with the immersive Matterport 3D Digital Twin platform is expected to elevate the buying and leasing experience while simplifying the process of creating comprehensive marketing packages for enterprise brokerages and agents

Partnered with CGS, a global provider of applications, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services, to deliver virtual training solutions for front-line workers across the Fortune 500

Completed SOC 2 Type II standards for confidentiality, a key requirement for many Fortune 500 customers and other enterprise organizations evaluating the deployment of digital twins

Donated digital twin technology to SBP, formerly known as the St. Bernard Project, to help disaster-affected communities accelerate the FEMA appeals process

Appointed Susan Repo to the board of directors and to serve as chair of the audit committee. Ms. Repo is the Chief Financial Officer of ICEYE and also serves on the board of directors of Mitek Systems, Inc. MITK and GM Financial Bank

Full Year and Third Quarter 2022 Outlook

Q3 2022

Guidance FY 2022

Guidance Revenue (in millions) $35 — $37 $132 — $138 Subscription Revenue (in millions) $18.5 — $18.8 $73 — $74 Non-GAAP loss per share ($0.13) - ($0.15) ($0.46) - ($0.50) Weighted average fully diluted shares outstanding (in millions) 288 286

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Matterport has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Matterport's financial condition and results of operations.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below.

Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share, Basic and Diluted. Matterport defines non-GAAP net loss as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, fair value change of warrants liabilities, fair value change of earn-out liabilities, payroll tax related to contingent earn-out share issuance, acquisition transaction costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets, in order to provide investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of Matterport's recurring core business operations. In order to calculate non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, Matterport uses a non-GAAP weighted-average share count. Matterport defines non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, as GAAP weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic, adjusted to reflect the shares of Matterport's Class A common stock exchanged for the previously issued and outstanding shares of redeemable convertible preferred stock and common stock warrants of Matterport, Inc. (now known as Matterport Operating, LLC) in connection with the recently completed merger, that are outstanding as of the end of the period as if they were outstanding as of the beginning of the period for comparability, and the potentially dilutive effect of the Company's employee equity incentive plan awards.

Conference Call Information

Matterport will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time). A recorded webcast of the event will also be available following the call for one year on the Matterport's Investor Relations website at investors.matterport.com.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. MTTR is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

©2022 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Matterport, Inc. and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment including relating to the global supply chain, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "forecast," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including Matterport's ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investor Contact:

Soohwan Kim, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

ir@matterport.com

Media Contact:

Toru Levinson

press@matterport.com





MATTERPORT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription $ 18,386 $ 15,281 $ 35,527 $ 29,081 License 26 2,099 49 4,359 Services 5,013 2,879 8,986 5,568 Product 5,056 9,244 12,429 17,424 Total revenue 28,481 29,503 56,991 56,432 Costs of revenue: Subscription 6,109 3,384 11,371 6,635 License — — — — Services 3,169 2,290 6,152 4,325 Product 7,490 6,015 15,846 10,930 Total costs of revenue 16,768 11,689 33,369 21,890 Gross profit 11,713 17,814 23,622 34,542 Operating expenses: Research and development 21,518 7,090 47,520 13,115 Selling, general, and administrative 59,385 16,501 130,234 29,559 Total operating expenses 80,903 23,591 177,754 42,674 Loss from operations (69,190 ) (5,777 ) (154,132 ) (8,132 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,484 14 2,779 22 Interest expense — (277 ) — (585 ) Change in fair value of warrants liabilities 4,714 — 26,147 — Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability — — 136,043 — Other expense, net (1,353 ) (149 ) (2,674 ) (347 ) Total other income (expense) 4,845 (412 ) 162,295 (910 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (64,345 ) (6,189 ) 8,163 (9,042 ) Provision for income taxes 289 20 893 39 Net income (loss) $ (64,634 ) $ (6,209 ) $ 7,270 $ (9,081 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.22 ) Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.22 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 283,405 41,348 279,289 40,490 Diluted 283,405 41,348 313,834 40,490





MATTERPORT INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,923 $ 139,519 Restricted cash — 468 Short-term investments 362,300 264,931 Accounts receivable, net 14,521 10,879 Inventories 6,475 5,593 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,377 16,313 Total current assets 512,596 437,703 Property and equipment, net 25,750 14,118 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,087 — Long-term investments 85,842 263,659 Goodwill 54,080 — Intangible assets, net 4,875 — Other assets 3,302 3,696 Total assets $ 689,532 $ 719,176 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 14,685 $ 12,227 Deferred revenue 14,302 11,074 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,228 10,026 Total current liabilities 50,215 33,327 Warrants liability 1,691 38,974 Contingent earn-out liability — 377,576 Deferred revenue, non-current 288 874 Other long-term liabilities 6,131 262 Total liabilities 58,325 451,013 Stockholders' equity: Common stock $ 28 $ 25 Additional paid-in capital 1,099,617 737,735 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,650 ) (1,539 ) Accumulated deficit (460,788 ) (468,058 ) Total stockholders' equity 631,207 268,163 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 689,532 $ 719,176





MATTERPORT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 7,270 $ (9,081 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,563 2,608 Amortization of debt discount — 135 Amortization of investment premiums, net of accretion of discounts 1,829 — Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 87,233 1,259 Change in fair value of warrants liabilities (26,147 ) — Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability (136,043 ) — Deferred income taxes 69 — Allowance for doubtful accounts 195 151 Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment — 7 Other 316 43 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired: Accounts receivable (3,426 ) (2,918 ) Inventories (881 ) 1,024 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,946 ) (1,269 ) Accounts payable 2,367 1,466 Deferred revenue 2,641 3,024 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,682 920 Net cash used in operating activities (58,278 ) (2,631 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (866 ) (326 ) Capitalized software and development costs (7,086 ) (3,256 ) Purchase of investments (87,997 ) — Maturities of investments 160,124 — Investment in convertible notes — (1,000 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (30,020 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 34,155 (4,582 ) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of transaction costs related to reverse recapitalization — (1,204 ) Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans 4,892 1,342 Payments for taxes related to net settlement of equity awards (34,424 ) — Proceeds from exercise of warrants 27,844 — Repayment of debt — (2,390 ) Other 76 — Net cash used in financing activities (1,612 ) (2,252 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (25,735 ) (9,465 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (329 ) (104 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 139,987 52,250 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 113,923 $ 42,681

MATTERPORT, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income/(loss) $ (64,634 ) $ (6,209 ) $ 7,270 $ (9,081 ) Stock-based compensation expense(1) 32,889 601 88,977 1,259 Acquisition-related costs(2) 900 — 1,072 — Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 265 — 525 — Change in fair value of warrants liabilities(3) (4,714 ) — (26,147 ) — Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability(4) — — (136,043 ) — Payroll tax related to contingent earn-out share issuance(5) — — 1,164 — Non-GAAP net loss $ (35,294 ) $ (5,608 ) $ (63,182 ) $ (7,822 ) GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.22 ) Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.22 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.05 ) GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, basic 283,405 41,348 279,289 40,490 Weighted-average effect of potentially dilutive securities(6) — — 34,545 — GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, diluted 283,405 41,348 313,834 40,490 Excluded anti-dilutive weighted-average potential shares of common stock in calculating non-GAAP loss per share — — (34,545 ) — Adjustment for common stock issued in connection with the merger(7) — 127,499 — 127,499 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 283,405 168,847 279,289 167,989

(1) Consists primarily of non-cash share-based compensation related to the Company's stock incentive plans and earn-out arrangement.

(2) Consists of acquisition transaction costs.

(3) Consists of the non-cash fair value measurement change for public and private warrants.

(4) Represents the non-cash fair-value measurement change related to our earn-out liability.

(5) Represents the payroll tax related to Earn-out shares issuance and release.

(6) Consists of the potentially dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plan awards.

(7) Consists of non-GAAP adjustment of unweighted average common stock issued and converted from Matterport, Inc.'s (now known as Matterport Operating, LLC) previously issued and outstanding shares of convertible preferred stock and common stock warrants prior to the completion of the merger.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/feca6b90-2fd3-4ac3-96c2-4a312e082011