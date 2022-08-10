Sonder Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND, a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, today announced second quarter 2022 financial results. A Shareholder Letter containing the results can be found on the Company's website at investors.sonder.com.
Management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.
What: Sonder Holdings Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Call
When: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial-In: To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
Shareholder Letter: investors.sonder.com
Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Events" section of the company's Investor Relations website at investors.sonder.com.
About Sonder Holdings Inc.
Sonder SOND is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 40 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.
Contacts
Media:
press@sonder.com
Investor:
ir@sonder.com
