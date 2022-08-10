Hyperfine Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

GUILFORD, Conn., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR, the creator of Swoop®, the world's first FDA-cleared portable MRI system™, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Management will host a corresponding conference call today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



"We continue to build awareness of Swoop's immense value proposition, deepen our customer relationships, and drive adoption in new hospitals," said Scott Huennekens, Interim President and CEO of Hyperfine. "We placed 9 commercial systems in the second quarter, including through our recent expansion to Australia and New Zealand – a new geography for Hyperfine – and we continue to build our pipeline for the second half of the year and beyond."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $1.533 million, compared to $0.358 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 was $(0.165) million, compared to $(0.099) million in the second quarter of 2021.

Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $7.265 million, compared to $6.037 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Sales, marketing, general, and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $15.762 million, compared to $8.450 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the second quarter was $23.159 million, equating to a net loss of $0.33 per share, as compared to a net loss of $14.580 million, or a net loss of $8.80 per share, for the second quarter of 2021.



Six Months Financial Results

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $3.042 million, compared to $0.689 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $(0.081) million, compared to $(0.376) million in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $15.599 million, compared to $10.511 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Sales, marketing, general, and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $31.283 million, compared to $11.504 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $46.934 million, equating to a net loss of $0.67 per share, as compared to a net loss of $22.374 million, or a net loss of $13.72 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021.



Commercial System Installations

Hyperfine installed 9 commercial Swoop systems in the second quarter, bringing total year-to-date commercial installations* to 20 systems.

Hyperfine has now installed 47 commercial systems launch-to-date and maintains a total installed base* of 92 systems globally.

* The Swoop total installed base consists of three components: Commercial system installations (which make up total revenue), grant fulfillment installations, and research unit installations. The Swoop total installed base (or total installed units) is the number of Swoop devices deployed to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and research institutions. We view the total installed base as a key metric of the growth of our business and is measured from period over period.

Recent Strategic Highlights

Received FDA 510(k) clearances for multiple Swoop system enhancements including two new imaging sequences which expand system capabilities using deep learning (DL) and allow shorter brain scan times for patients, as well as improved patient positioning based on customer feedback.

Launched a partnership with Viz.ai, a leading AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination platform, to bring MRI to the patient's bedside and deliver valuable insights to the clinician's fingertips for timely decision making. Hyperfine and Viz.ai intend to focus on patient care in neuro ICUs to further decrease the time from admission to treatment by expediting clinician access to MRI imaging and increasing access to time-critical diagnostics in the acute and post-acute care phase.

2022 Financial Guidance

Management expects revenue for the full year 2022 to be $7 million to $8 million.

Management expects 35 to 45 commercial units installed in 2022.

Conference Call

Hyperfine will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. To dial into the conference call, please register at the link here.

A live and archived audio webcast will also be available through the Investors page of Hyperfine's corporate website at https://investors.hyperfine.io/.

About Hyperfine



Hyperfine, Inc. is the groundbreaking medical device company that created Swoop®, the world's first FDA-cleared portable MRI system™. Hyperfine designed Swoop to enable rapid diagnoses and treatment for every patient regardless of income, resources, or location, pushing the boundaries of conventional imaging technology and expanding patient access to life-saving care. The Swoop Portable MR Imaging System™ produces high-quality images at a lower magnetic field strength, allowing clinicians to quickly scan, diagnose, and treat patients in various clinical settings. Swoop can be wheeled directly to the patient's bedside, plugged into a standard electrical wall outlet, and controlled by an iPad®. Designed as a complementary system to conventional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, Swoop captures images in minutes, providing critical decision-making capabilities in emergency departments, operating rooms outside the sterile field, and intensive care units, among others.

HYPERFINE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED COMBINED AND CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,104 $ 188,498 Restricted cash 1,604 2,662 Accounts receivable, net 1,987 553 Unbilled receivables 1,118 91 Inventory 4,646 4,310 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,570 1,357 Due from related parties 2 14 Total current assets $ 157,031 $ 197,485 Property and equipment, net 3,498 3,753 Other long term assets 1,179 1,235 Total assets $ 161,708 $ 202,473 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 1,697 $ 2,248 Deferred grant funding 1,604 2,662 Deferred revenue 964 730 Due to related parties 81 1,981 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,109 8,115 Total current liabilities $ 10,455 $ 15,736 Long term deferred revenue 745 510 Total liabilities $ 11,200 $ 16,246 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A Common stock, $.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 55,312,656 and 55,277,061 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 5 5 Class B Common stock, $.0001 par value; 27,000,000 shares authorized; 15,055,288 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 333,755 322,540 Accumulated deficit (183,254 ) (136,320 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 150,508 $ 186,227 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 161,708 $ 202,473





HYPERFINE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED COMBINED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales Device $ 1,168 $ 152 $ 2,360 $ 321 Service 365 206 682 368 Total sales $ 1,533 $ 358 $ 3,042 $ 689 Cost of sales Device $ 1,259 $ 364 $ 2,296 $ 912 Service 439 93 827 153 Total cost of sales $ 1,698 $ 457 $ 3,123 $ 1,065 Gross margin (165 ) (99 ) (81 ) (376 ) Operating Expenses: Research and development $ 7,265 $ 6,037 $ 15,599 $ 10,511 General and administrative 12,012 6,663 23,372 8,521 Sales and marketing 3,750 1,787 7,911 2,983 Total operating expenses 23,027 14,487 46,882 22,015 Loss from operations $ (23,192 ) $ (14,586 ) $ (46,963 ) $ (22,391 ) Interest income $ 32 $ 5 $ 33 $ 10 Other income (expense), net 1 1 (4 ) 7 Loss before provision for income taxes $ (23,159 ) $ (14,580 ) $ (46,934 ) $ (22,374 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (23,159 ) $ (14,580 ) $ (46,934 ) $ (22,374 ) Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (8.80 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (13.72 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 70,350,178 1,657,345 70,341,411 1,630,190





HYPERFINE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED COMBINED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)