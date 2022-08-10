Just Funky Named a Top Consumer Goods Company by Business of Shopping

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Funky, a premier manufacturer of licensed and private label merchandise for the mainstream retail market, has been named a Top Consumer Goods Company by Business of Shopping (BOS).

BOS' recently released list features 101 of Ohio's best consumer goods companies and startups. In determining which companies to include on its list, BOS considered each brand's innovation in the consumer goods industry, growth trajectory, management, and societal impact.

"We are honored to be named a Top Consumer Goods Company by Business of Shopping," said Pranav Arora, Head of Division. "This accolade is proof positive that our team is continuing to make strides in positioning our brand as a global innovator and leader in the licensed merchandise sector."

The recent nod as a Top Consumer Goods Company adds to Just Funky's growing list of honors. Thanks to its attention to detail, high-quality products, and track record for enhancing consumer retail products, the brand was recently named a Top 150 Leading Licensee by "License Global" magazine for the fourth consecutive year. "Entrepreneur" magazine also awarded the innovative company as one of the Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America based on its Entrepreneur365™ ranking, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America.

Just Funky has a growing global presence with offices in Ohio, Boca Raton, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and India, boasting hundreds of employees. The brand also has a presence in over 10,000 stores across the globe, bringing its partner brands to life through licensed merchandise.

