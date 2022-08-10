The Business Empire movement founded by Antony Okunmwendia introduces new strategies of entrepreneurship for emerging traders.

Paris, France, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Empire Movement was created in 2020, containing a group of entrepreneurs. It specializes in the Forex markets, trading the currency market, indices as well as Cryptocurrencies. In the recent expansion, the Business Empire movement introduces new entrepreneurship strategies for emerging traders.
Over the past few years, the company has mentored over 5000 people who have also gone ahead to break free from the regular jobs of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., also becoming full-time professional traders. The current efforts are all about trading. Their services are comprised of the following features:
- 7/7 professional customer service
- 100% secure payment
- 97% customer satisfaction
The events aim to strengthen the bonds between members of the Business Empire community. In these events, courses are taught on financial education, mindset, crypto monies, and many others. These events are for members only.
The "Empire" movement trains people to generate a complementary income thanks to effective and fast solutions, which put at the heart of their strategy the high yield investment. This coaching allows them to be financially independent, in addition to training and developing financial intelligence, an essential skill nowadays to know how to increase one's income. The company is now at the head of a community of more than 20,000 learners.
At "The Empire," people can learn the most profitable investment strategies through an effective method. Although the primary mission of the coaching is to give all the keys to learners, such as:
1. To build a profitable investment strategy through the latest opportunities and methods in the field is not its only objective.
2. To overcome the problems of the traditional investment system, "The Empire" distinguishes itself by training its learners in financial intelligence to allow them to analyze investment opportunities themselves and to reach financial autonomy quickly.
Consequently, in trading, as in any other investment, nothing is certain. To make profits, there is always a part of risk, and clients must know how to master it. The professional team of "The Empire," the traders, are there to reduce these risks as much as possible and to guide them in their first steps.
About the founder of the Business Empire Movement
Empire Movement was founded by Antony Okunmwendia, better known on social networks as Mr.Okdia, an entrepreneur and investor who has been able to disrupt the codes.
Starting from scratch, Antony Okunmwendia has always had an insatiable passion for learning more. Experienced entrepreneurs trained Antony and investors specialized in their field to develop strong skills in these areas. He is among the successful entrepreneurs and integrates the 5% of the population with the highest income. With a newly established company, i.e., Empire Movement developed a strong network and got the skills he needed to launch his business. The experienced entrepreneurs he learned from gave him a better understanding of the investment domain to become one of the leaders in this field today.
For further information, intending users must visit the following link:
https://instagram.com/mr.okdia?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Antony Okunmwendia Business Empire Movement atyokdia.pro -at- gmail.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.