Genesis Digital Assets Secures Additional 708 MW in Capacity, Plans to Create 130 Full-Time Jobs as Rapid US Expansion Continues

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Digital Assets, one of the largest Bitcoin mining companies in the world, has shared an update on the organization's expansion plans for the first six months of 2022. In total, the company secured an estimated 708 MW in capacity with the potential to create more than 130 full-time jobs and 495 construction jobs for local communities across Texas, South Carolina, and North Carolina.
Some of the key projects secured so far this year include:
- Reagan County, Texas
- Glasscock County, Texas
- Borden County, Texas
- Fort Stockton, Pecos, Texas
- Union, South Carolina
- Pacolet, South Carolina
- Anderson, South Carolina
- Rutherford, North Carolina
Commenting on the expansion progress so far in 2022, Andrey Kim, COO of Genesis Digital Assets, said: "We're very pleased with the pace of our U.S. expansion. Our team has worked incredibly hard to scale our capacity and while the market remains volatile, we remain more committed than ever to executing on our mission to provide the infrastructure that powers the Bitcoin network."
Commenting on the company's job creation progress, Lydia Nyarko, Global Head of HR at Genesis Digital Assets, said: "Every day, we are given a chance to create meaningful and lasting relationships by creating job opportunities for the local communities in which we operate. Remaining intentional and impactful is incredibly important to GDA as we expand our candidate placement. Witnessing our organization grow has been incredibly fulfilling! Bitcoin mining offers access to an exciting career path with lots of potential to grow as the industry becomes larger and larger in the years ahead. We're honored to make these opportunities available to a talent pool that's often overlooked and excluded."
About Genesis Digital Assets
Genesis Digital Assets is one of the world's largest and most experienced Bitcoin mining companies. Since 2013, founders of the company have built over 20 industrial-scale mining farms, brought over 300,000 miners online, and mined over $1 billion in Bitcoin.
For more information, visit www.GenesisDigitalAssets.com
Media contact:
Brett@gofrontlines.com
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.