Foreign Investment in Chile Exceeds US$10 Billion in the First Half

SANTIAGO, Chile, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestChile, the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency, said that Chile received US$10.6 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) between January and June this year, according to Central Bank figures. This figure is 23% above the five-year average of US$8.7 billion.
The flow during the first half-year was 14% down on that registered for the same period of 2021, when FDI totaled US$12.4 billion. InvestChile explained that this decrease is due to the high base of comparison that was triggered by an unusual inflow into Chile of US$5.8 billion in February 2021 due to specific acquisition operations.
Specifically in June, flows reached US$1.04 billion, a figure that is in line with the 12-month average of US$1.12 billion.
The most important component of FDI flow during the period was profit reinvestment, recorded at US$4.3 billion. Shares in equity capital totaled US$3.4 billion and debt instruments were recorded at US$2.9 billion.
Dynamic foreign investment
Economy, Development and Tourism Minister Nicolás Grau highlighted that the figures show that foreign investment in Chile remains dynamic. "Considering the complex global economic situation, foreign companies are continuing to choose Chile within Latin America to set up and grow their projects in the medium- and long-term. Therefore, as a government we are working on public-private investment and coordination with the goal of retaining the confidence that international companies have in our country," said Grau.
Meanwhile, InvestChile director Karla Flores emphasized that "at the agency we are continuing to work to attract investors whose projects will generate a positive impact on our population - with more and better jobs, increased technology and opportunities for professional training and development - and contribute towards Chile's sustainability. In our day-to-day work at the agency we see that foreign companies continue to be interested in investing in Chile and that is a good sign, above all in the complex global scenario that we are currently seeing," said Flores.
To learn more about the latest trends and opportunities for foreign investors in Chile, subscribe to our Investment Review newsletter here.
PRESS CONTACT: For further information, please contact Denisse Vásquez, PR Executive at InvestChile, at dvasquez@investchile.gob.cl
Related Images
Image 1: Santiago de Chile
Chile received US$10.6 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) between January and June this year, according to Central Bank figures. This figure is 23% above the five-year average of US$8.7 billion.
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.