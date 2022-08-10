Maru launches the world's first implicit response data collection platform to enhance decision making

TORONTO and LONDON, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Maru Group (‘Maru') has announced the launch of the world's first implicit response data collection platform for insights generation. This platform dramatically enhances the ability of marketers and researchers to predict and explain behavior, leading to better informed business decisions.
Maru's Chief Innovation and Solutions Officer, and author of Feel, Behave, Think – The Pathway to Human Decision Making Todd Trautz, explains, "Our decision making process operates in two modes; one that is subconscious, fast, involuntary, associative and emotion-based (system 1) and one that is conscious, slow, controlled and rule following (system 2). The vast majority of our decision making, 95%, occurs within the subconscious system 1 mode. By adding the context uncovered by implicit response data collection we can be more confident in interpreting explicitly stated views."
The Maru experience & insights platform can now capture time meta data both within and across questions. Maru's "smart clock" technology captures when respondents start, stop, and reengage with a question. The precise capture of time allows us to apply the principles of behavioral science through analysis. To accomplish this, Maru has built directly into its platform, a proprietary, dynamic calculation that allows the accurate separation of response time data into implicit and explicit responses.
Maru Group CEO Ged Parton remarked, "The ability to view and analyze the implicit and explicit response data is now a standard feature in Maru's analysis and reporting solution. Maru is the first and only insights firm with the ability to measure implicit response passively and accurately across all question types. This capability will dramatically improve our customers' research findings by revealing new insights."
Maru's platform is a true passive system 1 measurement tool. This means that there is no change to the respondent experience, and no special survey builds. Using traditional scalar questions, the technology passively collects the time meta data and dynamically calculates the implicit and explicit response data. This exponentially grows the client's data set adding new data to the traditional measures. Maru is now capturing and making this data available to clients on all current projects.
About Maru Group
The experience & insights platform
Maru is a world-leading CX and insights software and advisory services company. The company was founded to disrupt the data and insight delivery industry with a combination of software and advisory services delivering data in real time via a unique service model. Maru helps its clients make informed decisions in near real time by combining proprietorial software, deep industry experience, and access to the best minds in research. A flexible service model makes it possible for clients to choose to self-serve using the software platform directly to create, launch and analyze projects; or choose to utilize the software along with knowledgeable support from insights experts.
Contact: Craig MacPherson, Director of Marketing media@marugroup.net
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.