SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – GMTX)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. ("Gemini" or the "Company") (Nasdaq – GMTX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the Company's agreement to merge with Disc Medicine, Inc. ("Disc"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pre-merger Gemini shareholders are expected to own approximately 28% of the combined company and pre-merger Disc shareholders are expected to own approximately 72% of the combined company.
The investigation concerns whether the Gemini Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company's shareholders in the combined company.
If you own shares of Gemini stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/gemini-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-gmtx/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.
Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
