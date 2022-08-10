Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM ("Martin Marietta" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors approved an 8 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $0.61 per share to $0.66 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $2.64 per share on an annualized basis, is payable September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.
Ward Nye, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Today's announced dividend increase extends Martin Marietta's track record of delivering meaningful and sustainable dividends as a component of our balanced capital allocation priorities. Our strong financial position, free cash flow generation and durable, aggregates-led business model allow the Company to prudently return capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in future growth opportunities to create superior long-term shareholder value."
Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta's Magnesia Specialties business produces high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.
Investor Contact:
Jennifer Park
Vice President, Investor Relations
(919) 510-4736
Jennifer.Park@martinmarietta.com
MLM-D
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.