RioCan Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Portfolio Quality Delivers Continued Growth

Net income of $78.5 million and FFO per unit 1 of $0.43

1.5 million sq. ft. of new and renewed leases with renewal leasing spread of 11.2% and blended spread of 10.5%

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan" or the "Trust") REI announced today its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 (the "Second Quarter").

"Our strong results for the quarter reflect our capacity to generate quality income and growth in any environment," said Jonathan Gitlin, President and CEO of RioCan. "Focused on our strategy to drive growth and create value over the long-term, we will continuously evolve our portfolio to meet ever-changing market demands with more essential and resilient tenants. The quality and positioning of our portfolio combined with our balance sheet strength will continue to drive performance. As we enter into the second half of the year, we remain confident in our growth trajectory and the ongoing demand for the quality real estate that defines RioCan."

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (in millions, except where otherwise noted, and per unit values) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Financial Highlights Net income $ 78.5 $ 145.3 $ 238.5 $ 252.0 Weighted average Units outstanding - diluted (in thousands) 308,537 317,882 309,324 317,771 FFO 1 $ 131.7 $ 127.5 $ 262.2 $ 233.6 FFO per unit - diluted 1 $ 0.43 $ 0.40 $ 0.85 $ 0.73

FFO per Unit and Net Income

FFO per unit of $0.43 for the Second Quarter was $0.03 per unit or 7% higher than the same period last year. Strong operational performance drove Same Property NOI 1 growth to 6.2%, which contributed $0.03 to the increase in FFO per unit. Higher residential NOI, residential inventory gains and fee income combined contributed another $0.03 of incremental FFO per unit. These increases were partially offset by the reduction in FFO from assets sold and restructuring costs. The FFO Adjusted per unit, which excludes the impact of the restructuring costs, was $0.44 for the quarter. FFO Payout Ratio 1 for the quarter of 57.3% was in-line with the long-term target range of 55% to 65%.

growth to 6.2%, which contributed $0.03 to the increase in FFO per unit. Higher residential NOI, residential inventory gains and fee income combined contributed another $0.03 of incremental FFO per unit. These increases were partially offset by the reduction in FFO from assets sold and restructuring costs. The FFO Adjusted per unit, which excludes the impact of the restructuring costs, was $0.44 for the quarter. FFO Payout Ratio for the quarter of 57.3% was in-line with the long-term target range of 55% to 65%. Net income for the Second Quarter was $78.5 million, lower than the comparable period last year by $66.8 million, as the items described above were offset by a net loss related to the fair value of investment properties of $42.3 million compared to a $22.9 million fair value gain in the same period last year. The average portfolio capitalization rate increased 8 basis points, the impact of which was partially offset by higher stabilized NOI, as well as gains in certain properties under development as projects advanced.

Our major market, necessity-based portfolio continued to prove resilient, generating strong operating results despite the broader macro-economic volatility during the quarter. Our FFO Payout Ratio of 57.3%, ample Liquidity 1 of $1.4 billion, large Unencumbered Asset 1 pool of $9.2 billion, which can be used to obtain secured financing, low proportion of floating rate debt at 8.0% of total debt and staggered debt maturities all contribute to the Trust's financial flexibility.

of $1.4 billion, large Unencumbered Asset pool of $9.2 billion, which can be used to obtain secured financing, low proportion of floating rate debt at 8.0% of total debt and staggered debt maturities all contribute to the Trust's financial flexibility. For 2022, RioCan reaffirms FFO per unit growth guidance of 5% to 7%. Development Spend for 2022 is now estimated to be in the $425 million to $475 million range, down from $475 million to $525 million in the previous guidance due to minor timing shifts.

1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

Operation Highlights

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operation Highlights (i) Occupancy - committed (ii) 97.2 % 96.1 % 97.2 % 96.1 % Blended leasing spread 10.5 % 5.4 % 9.8 % 6.5 % New leasing spread 6.8 % 9.2 % 11.1 % 11.8 % Renewal leasing spread 11.2 % 4.2 % 9.3 % 4.5 %





(i) Includes commercial portfolio only. (ii) Information presented as at respective periods then ended.

Same Property NOI grew by 6.2% in the Second Quarter when compared to the same period last year and was driven by occupancy gains, rent growth and a lower pandemic-related provision partially offset by certain 2021 favourable items which did not recur in 2022. Adjusted Same Property NOI 1 growth was 3.0% after adjusting predominantly for the impact of the pandemic-related provision and legal and property tax settlements.

growth was 3.0% after adjusting predominantly for the impact of the pandemic-related provision and legal and property tax settlements. Committed occupancy improved for the sixth consecutive quarter and returned to the pre-pandemic level of 97.2%. Increases of 110 basis points when compared to the same period last year and 20 basis points when compared to Q1 2022, were driven by improved retail committed occupancy, which currently stands at 97.6%.

New and renewed leases generated a blended leasing spread of 10.5% and the volume of 1.5 million square feet (at 100% ownership interest) was up 9.4% over the same period last year. Renewed leases of 1.1 million square feet representing a 93.3% retention ratio were completed at leasing spreads of 11.2%. New leasing of 0.4 million square feet was completed at new leasing spreads of 6.8%.

Our strong and stable tenants, which are largely comprised of national, necessity-based retail tenants represent 85.7% of our portfolio measured as a percentage of annualized net rent.

Leasing momentum at The Well™ continued into Q2 2022 and accounted for the majority of new property under development leases with retail leasing at 67% completed or 81% including leases nearing finalization and in advanced negotiations. For the office component, only 30,000 of the 1.2 million square feet (at 100% ownership interest) remains to be leased. Achieved average rent per square foot has exceeded pro forma.

Given recent inflationary pressures, the resulting increased asset replacement costs are expected to limit an already tight supply of quality retail assets and exacerbate a supply/demand imbalance. RioCan's well-positioned assets will benefit from demand shifting in their favour, which is expected to lead to positive tension in lease negotiations and ultimately rising rents.

1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

RioCan Living Update

Residential Rental Buildings in Operation Number of

total units Date of

lease launch % of leased

units as of

August 8, 2022 % of leased

units as of

May 9, 2022 Stabilized (i) 996 December 2018 to

December 2020 96.7 % 96.3 % In lease-up Pivot (Yonge Sheppard Centre, Toronto) 361 October 2020 97.0 % 91.4 % Litho. (Toronto) 210 July 2021 90.0

% 75.7 % Latitude (Ottawa) 209 July 2021 87.5

% 62.5 % Strada (Toronto) 61 November 2021 98.4

% 62.3 % Luma (Ottawa) (ii) 168 March 2022 36.3

% 11.9 % Rhythm (Ottawa) (iii) 214 June 2022 3.7 % — %





(i) A property is considered to have reached stabilization upon the earlier of (i) achieving 95% occupancy or (ii) 24 months after first occupancy as of the quarter end reporting date. Stabilized properties include eCentral, Frontier, Brio, and Market Phase One which was acquired on February 8, 2022. Units shown in the table above are at 100% ownership interest. (ii) Luma was substantially complete as of August 8, 2022 and had some early move-ins during Q2 2022. (iii) Substantial completion of Rhythm is expected in Q4 2022. Pre-leasing commenced in Q2 2022.

As of August 8, 2022, the RioCan Living™ residential rental portfolio is comprised of 2,005 purpose-built completed units (at 100% ownership interest) across nine buildings located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary. In the Second Quarter, the leasing velocity was very strong across stabilized buildings and buildings in lease-up. An additional 214 units at Rhythm™ are scheduled to be completed in Q4 2022. The 592 units at FourFifty The Well™ will be completed in phases with first move-ins scheduled to commence in late-2023 and ongoing lease-up is expected to occur through to early 2024.

RioCan Living also oversees condominium and townhouse developments that generated residential inventory gains of $5.1 million in the Second Quarter.

As of August 8, 2022, 2,627 condominium and townhouse units (at 100% ownership interest) are either under construction or in the process of interim closing and an additional 451 units are in pre-sale. Of RioCan's five active construction projects, 95% of the total units have been sold while 98% of our pro-forma revenues have been achieved.

Development Highlights

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (in millions except square feet) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Development Highlights Development Completions - sq. ft. in thousands 69.0 30.0 214.0 60.0 Development Spending (i)1 $ 139.6 $ 118.2 $ 231.5 $ 205.9 Under Active Development - sq. ft. in thousands (ii) (iii) 2,320.0 2,419.0 2,320.0 2,419.0





(i) Effective Q1 2022, the definition of total Development Spending was revised to include RioCan's share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures, accordingly, the comparative period has been restated. (ii) Information presented as at the respective periods then ended and includes properties under development and residential inventory. (iii) As at June 30, 2022, excludes a total of 0.5 million square feet of completed phases and includes 0.8 million square feet of residential inventory (June 30, 2021 - 1.4 million square feet and 0.5 million square feet, respectively).

RioCan's in-house development team delivered 0.2 million square feet of completions during the first half of 2022. The total embedded development potential within the Trust's portfolio is 42.4 million square feet, of which 23.7 million square feet are currently zoned or have submitted applications.

Our development pipeline includes 16.0 million square feet of permitted projects, of which 2.3 million square feet is currently under development. Construction at our largest development project, The Well, continued to progress during the Second Quarter. Approximately 867,000 square feet (at 100% ownership interest), is undergoing tenant fixturing and three tenants are now operating in their respective units. Cash rents remain on track to commence in the second half of 2022.

The Trust's Development Spending target for 2022 is estimated to be in the $425 million to $475 million range, excluding acquisitions for purposes of development. The decrease in the estimated annual development spending range for 2022 from that previously reported is mainly a result of minor construction delays caused by a series of work stoppages by various trades. In 2022, the Trust expects to deliver projects with costs of $625 million to $675 million, the largest amount of annual cost transfers since the inception of this development program.



1.

A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

Balance Sheet Strength

(in millions except percentages)

As at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance Sheet Strength Highlights Total assets $ 15,474 $ 15,177 Total debt $ 6,878 $ 6,611 Liquidity (i) 1 $ 1,440 $ 1,010 Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (i) 1 9.41x 9.59x Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets (i) 1 45.0% 43.9% Ratio of Unsecured Debt and Secured Debt (i) 1 58.7% / 41.3% 59.4% / 40.6% Unencumbered Assets (i) 1 $ 9,205 $ 9,392 Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt (i) 1 219% 231%

(i) At RioCan's proportionate share.

The Trust had $1.4 billion of Liquidity in the form of $1.0 billion undrawn revolving lines of credit, $0.4 billion undrawn construction lines and other bank loans and $0.1 billion cash and cash equivalents.

RioCan's unencumbered asset pool was $9.2 billion, which can be used to obtain secured financing to provide additional liquidity, generated 62.6% of Annual Normalized NOI1 and provided 2.19x coverage over Unsecured Debt 1 .

. Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 1 was 9.41x on a proportionate share basis, as at June 30, 2022, compared to 9.59x as at the end of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA partially offset by higher average Total Adjusted Debt balances.

was 9.41x on a proportionate share basis, as at June 30, 2022, compared to 9.59x as at the end of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA partially offset by higher average Total Adjusted Debt balances. The Trust's Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets at RioCan's proportionate share increased from December 31, 2021 mainly due to higher Total Adjusted Debt resulting from the timing of debt draws for capital deployment activities.

1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

Capital Management Update

The Trust has $250.0 million of bond forward contracts remaining as at June 30, 2022 with an effective 7-year government of Canada bond yield of 1.46% to hedge its exposure to changes in the risk-free interest rates on anticipated refinancings.



On June 9, 2022, Standard and Poor's revised its Outlook on RioCan from Negative to Stable and affirmed its Issuer Credit Rating of BBB. The Stable Outlook reflects improvements in the Trust's operating performance and credit-protection measures over the past year, and expected improvement in credit metrics from development completions supported by sound operating performance despite macro-economic headwinds.

On April 18, 2022, RioCan issued $250.0 million, Series AF senior unsecured debentures with a 7-year term. Inclusive of the benefit of bond forward hedges, the all-in interest rate of the Series AF debentures is 3.829%. This issuance provides additional liquidity to RioCan to support its strategy, pursue opportunities and manage potential risks.

Pursuant to its current Normal Course Issuer Bid, the Trust acquired and cancelled 6.0 million units at a weighted average purchase price of $21.52 per unit, for a total cost of $128.8 million during the Second Quarter. This is in additional to the 8.0 million units repurchased in Q4 2021.

Investing and Capital Recycling

As of August 8, 2022, closed, firm or conditional dispositions totaled $375.8 million at a weighted average capitalization rate of 6.7%, including $123.0 million of completed dispositions during the first half of 2022. These dispositions include several non-core and secondary market assets, which improves our portfolio quality while bringing in capital that can be recycled into more productive uses.

Total Acquisitions1 including land assemblies and properties acquired within equity-accounted joint ventures were $187.8 million on a year-to-date basis.

1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

Conference Call and Webcast

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Participants will be required to identify themselves and the organization on whose behalf they are participating.

To access the conference call, click on the following link to register at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call: https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11247/riocan-real-estate-investment-trust-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast/. Participants who pre-register at any time prior to the call will receive an email with dial-in credentials including login passcode and PIN to gain immediate access to the live call. Those that are unable to pre-register may dial-in for operator assistance by calling 1-833-950-0062 and entering the access code: 185791.

For those unable to participate in the live mode, a replay will be available at 1-866-813-9403 with access code 294296.

To access the simultaneous webcast, visit RioCan's website at http://investor.riocan.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/ and click on the link for the webcast.

About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2022, our portfolio is comprised of 202 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 35.9 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 12 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures

All figures included in this News Release are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. RioCan's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements") are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Financial information included within this News Release does not contain all disclosures required by IFRS, and accordingly should be read in conjunction with the Trust's Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, which are available on RioCan's website at www.riocan.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Consistent with RioCan's management framework, management uses certain financial measures to assess RioCan's financial performance, which are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) under IFRS. Funds From Operations ("FFO"), FFO per unit, FFO Adjusted per unit, Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Same Property NOI, Development Spending, Total Acquisitions, Liquidity, Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets, RioCan's Proportionate Share, Ratio of Unsecured Debt to Total Contractual Debt, Ratio of Secured Debt to Total Contractual Debt, Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt and Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets, as well as other measures that may be discussed elsewhere in this News Release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. RioCan supplements its IFRS measures with these Non-GAAP measures to aid in assessing the Trust's underlying performance and reports these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of RioCan's performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. For full definitions of these measures, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section in RioCan's MD&A for three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

The reconciliations for non-GAAP measures included in this News Release are outlined as follows:

RioCan's Proportionate Share

The following table reconciles the consolidated balance sheet from IFRS to RioCan's proportionate share basis as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

As at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Assets Investment properties $ 14,113,109 $ 409,394 $ 14,522,503 $ 14,021,338 $ 409,794 $ 14,431,132 Equity-accounted investments 368,277 (368,277 ) — 327,335 (327,335 ) — Mortgages and loans receivable 242,127 — 242,127 237,790 — 237,790 Residential inventory 272,520 202,182 474,702 217,043 121,291 338,334 Assets held for sale 96,800 — 96,800 47,240 — 47,240 Receivables and other assets 309,025 36,150 345,175 248,959 35,367 284,326 Cash and cash equivalents 71,864 8,101 79,965 77,758 9,113 86,871 Total assets $ 15,473,722 $ 287,550 $ 15,761,272 $ 15,177,463 $ 248,230 $ 15,425,693 Liabilities Debentures payable $ 3,240,688 $ — $ 3,240,688 $ 2,990,692 $ — $ 2,990,692 Mortgages payable 2,387,532 166,745 2,554,277 2,334,016 166,368 2,500,384 Lines of credit and other bank loans 1,249,496 93,079 1,342,575 1,285,910 48,049 1,333,959 Accounts payable and other liabilities 649,791 27,726 677,517 655,501 33,813 689,314 Total liabilities $ 7,527,507 $ 287,550 $ 7,815,057 $ 7,266,119 $ 248,230 $ 7,514,349 Equity Unitholders' equity 7,946,215 — 7,946,215 7,911,344 — 7,911,344 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,473,722 $ 287,550 $ 15,761,272 $ 15,177,463 $ 248,230 $ 15,425,693



The following tables reconcile the consolidated statements of income from IFRS to RioCan's proportionate share basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Three months ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Revenue Rental revenue $ 267,302 $ 7,363 $ 274,665 $ 265,846 $ 6,807 $ 272,653 Residential inventory sales 35,005 — 35,005 28,107 1,860 29,967 Property management and other service fees 6,112 — 6,112 3,731 — 3,731 308,419 7,363 315,782 297,684 8,667 306,351 Operating costs Rental operating costs Recoverable under tenant leases 92,129 661 92,790 89,127 498 89,625 Non-recoverable costs 5,521 575 6,096 10,693 723 11,416 Residential inventory cost of sales 29,857 — 29,857 26,059 649 26,708 127,507 1,236 128,743 125,879 1,870 127,749 Operating income 180,912 6,127 187,039 171,805 6,797 178,602 Other income (loss) Interest income 4,885 574 5,459 3,325 562 3,887 Income from equity-accounted investments 1,165 (1,165) — 4,971 (4,971) — Fair value (loss) gain on investment properties, net (42,270) (3,476) (45,746) 22,929 (695) 22,234 Investment and other income (loss) (1,379) (149) (1,528) 1,513 197 1,710 (37,599) (4,216) (41,815) 32,738 (4,907) 27,831 Other expenses Interest costs, net 43,659 1,807 45,466 42,838 1,829 44,667 General and administrative 16,400 16 16,416 11,699 17 11,716 Internal leasing costs 2,825 — 2,825 2,767 — 2,767 Transaction and other costs 1,517 88 1,605 2,272 44 2,316 64,401 1,911 66,312 59,576 1,890 61,466 Income before income taxes $ 78,912 $ — $ 78,912 $ 144,967 $ — $ 144,967 Current income tax expense (recovery) 452 — 452 (307) — (307) Net income $ 78,460 $ — $ 78,460 $ 145,274 $ — $ 145,274





Six months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Revenue Rental revenue $ 539,433 $ 14,301 $ 553,734 $ 539,470 $ 12,783 $ 552,253 Residential inventory sales 50,974 936 51,910 28,107 2,701 30,808 Property management and other service fees 11,993 — 11,993 6,906 — 6,906 602,400 15,237 617,637 574,483 15,484 589,967 Operating costs Rental operating costs Recoverable under tenant leases 192,251 1,284 193,535 186,414 947 187,361 Non-recoverable costs 11,577 1,163 12,740 23,103 1,364 24,467 Residential inventory cost of sales 43,793 422 44,215 26,059 1,011 27,070 247,621 2,869 250,490 235,576 3,322 238,898 Operating income 354,779 12,368 367,147 338,907 12,162 351,069 Other income (loss) Interest income 8,946 1,144 10,090 6,254 1,030 7,284 Income from equity-accounted investments 5,255 (5,255) — 8,600 (8,600) — Fair value (loss) gain on investment properties, net (6,838) (4,266) (11,104) 31,795 (1,207) 30,588 Investment and other income (loss) (1,563) (207) (1,770) 1,734 64 1,798 5,800 (8,584) (2,784) 48,383 (8,713) 39,670 Other expenses Interest costs, net 85,425 3,648 89,073 86,762 3,371 90,133 General and administrative 27,863 31 27,894 29,530 31 29,561 Internal leasing costs 5,810 — 5,810 5,619 — 5,619 Transaction and other costs 2,692 105 2,797 6,828 47 6,875 Debt prepayment costs, net — — — 7,018 — 7,018 121,790 3,784 125,574 135,757 3,449 139,206 Income before income taxes $ 238,789 $ — $ 238,789 $ 251,533 $ — $ 251,533 Current income tax recovery 271 — 271 (470) — (470) Net income $ 238,518 $ — $ 238,518 $ 252,003 $ — $ 252,003



NOI and Same Property NOI

The following table reconciles operating income to NOI and Same Property NOI to NOI for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

(thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Income $ 180,912 $ 171,805 $ 354,779 $ 338,907 Adjusted for the following: Property management and other service fees (6,112) (3,731) (11,993) (6,906) Residential inventory gains (5,148) (2,048) (7,181) (2,048) Operational lease revenue and (expenses) from ROU assets 1,386 1,221 2,731 2,326 NOI $ 171,038 $ 167,247 $ 338,336 $ 332,279





Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Same Property NOI $ 157,609 $ 148,470 $ 311,410 $ 296,480 NOI from income producing properties: Acquired (i) 133 — 261 49 Disposed (i) 229 7,216 2,773 16,127 362 7,216 3,034 16,176 NOI from completed properties under development 4,056 1,922 8,245 3,726 NOI from properties under de-leasing under development 2,579 3,258 5,070 5,417 Lease cancellation fees 2,671 4,196 3,554 5,944 Straight-line rent adjustment 359 1,648 1,274 3,334 NOI from residential rental 3,402 537 5,749 1,202 NOI $ 171,038 $ 167,247 $ 338,336 $ 332,279

(i) Includes properties acquired or disposed during the periods being compared.

Same Property NOI including completed PUD

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Same Property NOI $ 157,609 $ 148,470 6.2% $ 311,410 $ 296,480 5.0% Add: NOI from completed properties under development 4,056 1,922 8,245 3,726 Same Property NOI including completed PUD $ 161,665 $ 150,392 7.5% $ 319,655 $ 300,206 6.5%



Adjusted Same Property NOI

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Same Property NOI $ 157,609 $ 148,470 6.2% $ 311,410 $ 296,480 5.0% Add (exclude): Same property pandemic-related provision (recovery) (662) 4,853 (662) 11,126 Legal and CAM/property tax settlements (749) (1,630) (1,349) (6,230) Adjusted Same Property NOI $ 156,198 $ 151,693 3.0% $ 309,399 $ 301,376 2.7%



FFO

The following table reconciles net income attributable to Unitholders to FFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to Unitholders $ 78,460 $ 145,274 $ 238,518 $ 252,003 Add back/(Deduct): Fair value losses (gains), net 42,270 (22,929) 6,838 (31,795) Fair value losses included in equity-accounted investments 3,476 695 4,266 1,207 Internal leasing costs 2,825 2,767 5,810 5,619 Transaction (gains) losses on investment properties, net (i) 353 (888) 736 (733) Transaction costs on sale of investment properties 713 1,678 1,314 5,315 Change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities 1,401 — 1,401 — Current income recovery 452 (307) 271 (470) Operational lease revenue from ROU assets 985 824 1,930 1,587 Operational lease expenses from ROU assets in equity-accounted investments (11) (11) (23) (19) Capitalized interest on equity-accounted investments (ii) 733 414 1,169 838 FFO $ 131,657 $ 127,517 $ 262,230 $ 233,552 Add back: Debt prepayment costs, net — — — 7,018 One-time compensation costs — 211 — 6,057 Restructuring costs 3,170 — 3,780 — FFO Adjusted $ 134,827 $ 127,728 $ 266,010 $ 246,627 FFO per unit - basic $ 0.43 $ 0.40 $ 0.85 $ 0.73 FFO per unit - diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.40 $ 0.85 $ 0.73 FFO Adjusted per unit - diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 0.86 $ 0.78 Weighted average number of Units - basic (in thousands) 308,312 317,764 309,070 317,761 Weighted average number of Units - diluted (in thousands) 308,537 317,882 309,324 317,771 FFO for last 4 quarters $ 535,661 $ 486,461 Distributions paid for last 4 quarters $ 306,986 $ 393,998 FFO Payout Ratio 57.3% 81.0%





(i) Represents net transaction gains or losses connected to certain investment properties during the period. (ii) This amount represents the interest capitalized to RioCan's equity-accounted investment in WhiteCastle New Urban Fund, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 2, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 3, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 4, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 5, LP, RioCan-Fieldgate JV, RC (Queensway) LP, RC (Leaside) LP- Class B and PR Bloor Street LP. This amount is not capitalized to properties under development under IFRS, but is allowed as an adjustment under REALPAC's definition of FFO.



Development Spending

Total Development Spending for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Development expenditures on balance sheet: Properties under development $ 96,106 $ 93,282 $ 157,271 $ 167,528 Residential inventory 35,363 16,792 63,708 30,121 RioCan's share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures 8,136 8,135 10,510 8,265 Total Development Spending (i) $ 139,605 $ 118,209 $ 231,489 $ 205,914





(i) Beginning in Q1 2022, the definition of total Development Spending was revised to include RioCan's share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures accordingly, the comparative period has been restated.



Total Acquisitions

Total Acquisitions for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income producing properties $ — $ — $ 89,948 $ 11,482 Properties under development — 5,563 11,946 5,563 Residential inventory — — 19,440 — RioCan's share of acquisitions from equity-accounted joint ventures — — 66,497 — Total Acquisitions $ — $ 5,563 $ 187,831 $ 17,045



Total Adjusted Debt and Total Contractual Debt



The following tables reconcile total debt to Total Adjusted Debt, total assets to Total Adjusted Assets, and total debt to Total Contractual Debt as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

As at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Debentures payable $ 3,240,688 $ — $ 3,240,688 $ 2,990,692 $ — $ 2,990,692 Mortgages payable 2,387,532 166,745 2,554,277 2,334,016 166,368 2,500,384 Lines of credit and other bank loans 1,249,496 93,079 1,342,575 1,285,910 48,049 1,333,959 Total debt $ 6,877,716 $ 259,824 $ 7,137,540 $ 6,610,618 $ 214,417 $ 6,825,035 Cash and cash equivalents 71,864 8,101 79,965 77,758 9,113 86,871 Total Adjusted Debt $ 6,805,852 $ 251,723 $ 7,057,575 $ 6,532,860 $ 205,304 $ 6,738,164 Total assets $ 15,473,722 $ 287,550 $ 15,761,272 $ 15,177,463 $ 248,230 $ 15,425,693 Cash and cash equivalents 71,864 8,101 79,965 77,758 9,113 86,871 Total Adjusted Assets $ 15,401,858 $ 279,449 $ 15,681,307 $ 15,099,705 $ 239,117 $ 15,338,822 Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets 44.2% 45.0% 43.3% 43.9%





As at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Total debt $ 6,877,716 $ 259,824 $ 7,137,540 $ 6,610,618 $ 214,417 $ 6,825,035 Less: Unamortized debt financing costs, premiums and discounts on origination and debt assumed, and modifications (16,819) (595) (17,414) (16,414) (386) (16,800) Total Contractual Debt $ 6,894,535 $ 260,419 $ 7,154,954 $ 6,627,032 $ 214,803 $ 6,841,835



Liquidity

As at June 30, 2022, RioCan had approximately $1.4 billion of Liquidity as summarized in the following table:

As at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021



(thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Undrawn revolving unsecured operating line of credit $ 996,891 $ — $ 996,891 $ 634,080 $ — $ 634,080 Undrawn construction lines and other bank loans 311,338 51,912 363,250 241,883 47,641 289,524 Cash and cash equivalents 71,864 8,101 79,965 77,758 9,113 86,871 Liquidity $ 1,380,093 $ 60,013 $ 1,440,106 $ 953,721 $ 56,754 $ 1,010,475 Total Contractual Debt $ 6,894,535 $ 260,419 $ 7,154,954 $ 6,627,032 $ 214,803 $ 6,841,835 Liquidity as percentage of Total Contractual Debt 20.0% 20.1% 14.4% 14.8%



Unsecured Debt and Secured Debt

The following table reconciles total Unsecured Debt and Secured Debt to Total Contractual Debt as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

As at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Total Unsecured Debt $ 4,203,109 $ — $ 4,203,109 $ 4,065,920 $ — $ 4,065,920 Total Secured Debt 2,691,426 260,419 2,951,845 2,561,112 214,803 2,775,915 Total Contractual Debt $ 6,894,535 $ 260,419 $ 7,154,954 $ 6,627,032 $ 214,803 $ 6,841,835 Percentage of Total Contractual Debt: Unsecured Debt 61.0% 58.7% 61.4% 59.4% Secured Debt 39.0% 41.3% 38.6% 40.6%



Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles consolidated net income attributable to Unitholders to Adjusted EBITDA:

12 months ended As at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Net income attributable to Unitholders $ 584,904 $ — $ 584,904 $ 598,389 $ — $ 598,389 Add (deduct) the following items: Income tax expense (recovery): Current 682 — 682 (59) — (59) Fair value losses (gains) on investment properties, net (85,419) 4,172 (81,247) (124,052) 1,113 (122,939) Change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities (i) 1,401 — 1,401 — — — Internal leasing costs 11,998 — 11,998 11,807 — 11,807 Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 8,254 — 8,254 12,546 — 12,546 Interest costs, net 170,184 7,303 177,487 171,521 7,026 178,547 Debt prepayment costs, net 3,896 — 3,896 10,914 — 10,914 One-time cash compensation costs — — — 1,932 — 1,932 Restructuring costs 3,779 — 3,779 — — — Depreciation and amortization 3,897 — 3,897 4,022 — 4,022 Transaction losses on the sale of investment properties, net (ii) 1,871 — 1,871 402 — 402 Transaction costs on investment properties 10,360 30 10,390 14,363 28 14,391 Operational lease revenue and expenses from ROU assets 3,651 (46) 3,605 3,308 (42) 3,266 Adjusted EBITDA $ 719,458 $ 11,459 $ 730,917 $ 705,093 $ 8,125 $ 713,218





(i) The fair value gains and losses on marketable securities may include both the change in unrealized fair value and realized gains and losses on the sale of marketable securities. By adding back the change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities, RioCan effectively continues to include realized gains and losses on the sale of marketable securities in Adjusted EBITDA and excludes unrealized fair value gains and losses on marketable securities in Adjusted EBITDA. (ii) Includes transaction gains and losses realized on the disposition of investment properties.



Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as follows:

12 months ended As at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Average total debt outstanding $ 6,740,402 $ 228,546 $ 6,968,948 $ 6,773,147 $ 192,804 $ 6,965,951 Less: average cash and cash equivalents (87,182) (7,288) (94,470) (119,400) (5,639) (125,039) Average Total Adjusted Debt $ 6,653,220 $ 221,258 $ 6,874,478 $ 6,653,747 $ 187,165 $ 6,840,912 Adjusted EBITDA $ 719,458 $ 11,459 $ 730,917 $ 705,093 $ 8,125 $ 713,218 Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 9.25 9.41 9.44 9.59



Unencumbered Assets

The tables below summarize RioCan's Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt and Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

As at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) Targeted

Ratios IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Unencumbered Assets $ 9,146,773 $ 58,542 $ 9,205,315 $ 9,332,833 $ 59,433 $ 9,392,266 Total Unsecured Debt $ 4,203,109 $ — $ 4,203,109 $ 4,065,920 $ — $ 4,065,920 Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt > 200% 218% 219% 230% 231% Annual Normalized NOI - total portfolio (i) $ 662,052 $ 23,700 $ 685,752 $ 649,208 $ 22,688 $ 671,896 Annual Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets (i) $ 426,044 $ 3,444 $ 429,488 $ 432,820 $ 3,440 $ 436,260 Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets > 50.0% 64.4% 62.6% 66.7% 64.9%

(i) Annual Normalized NOI are reconciled in the table below.





Three months ended

June 30, 2022 Three months ended

December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share NOI (i) $ 171,038 $ 5,925 $ 176,963 $ 165,798 $ 5,672 $ 171,470 Adjust the following: Miscellaneous revenue (960) — (960) (540) — (540) Percentage rent (1,894) — (1,894) (2,562) — (2,562) Lease cancellation fees (2,671) — (2,671) (394) — (394) Normalized NOI - total portfolio $ 165,513 $ 5,925 $ 171,438 $ 162,302 $ 5,672 $ 167,974 Annual Normalized NOI - total portfolio(ii) $ 662,052 $ 23,700 $ 685,752 $ 649,208 $ 22,688 $ 671,896 NOI from unencumbered assets $ 110,819 $ 861 $ 111,680 $ 110,517 $ 860 $ 111,377 Adjust the following: Miscellaneous revenue- Unencumbered Assets (385) — (385) (253) — (253) Percentage rent- Unencumbered Assets (1,261) — (1,261) (1,852) — (1,852) Lease cancellation fees- Unencumbered Assets (2,662) — (2,662) (207) — (207) Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets $ 106,511 $ 861 $ 107,372 $ 108,205 $ 860 $ 109,065 Annual Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets (ii) $ 426,044 $ 3,444 $ 429,488 $ 432,820 $ 3,440 $ 436,260





(i) Refer to the NOI and Same Property NOI table of this section for reconciliation from NOI to operating income. (ii) Calculated by multiplying Normalized NOI by a factor of 4.



Forward-Looking Information

This News Release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This information reflects RioCan's objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates and intentions concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plan", "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. All forward-looking information in this News Release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future events or performance and, by its nature, is based on RioCan's current estimates and assumptions, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in RioCan's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and in our most recent Annual Information Form, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this News Release. General economic conditions, including interest rate fluctuations, may also have an effect on RioCan's results of operations. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to: a gradual recovery and growth of the retail environment and the general economy over 2022; a rising interest rate environment; a continuing trend toward land use intensification at reasonable costs and development yields, including residential development in urban markets; the Trust's ability to redevelop, sell or enter into partnerships with respect to the future incremental density it has identified in its portfolio, access to equity and debt capital markets to fund, at acceptable costs, future capital requirements and to enable our refinancing of debts as they mature; the availability of investment opportunities for growth in Canada; the timing and ability of RioCan to sell certain properties; the valuations to be realized on property sales relative to current IFRS values; and the Trust's ability to utilize the capital gain refund mechanism. Although the forward-looking information contained in this News Release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with this forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are made as of the date hereof, and should not be relied upon as representing RioCan's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this News Release. Management undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Dennis Blasutti Chief Financial Officer 416-866-3033 | www.riocan.com