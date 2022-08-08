RioCan Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Portfolio Quality Delivers Continued Growth

- Net income of $78.5 million and FFO per unit 1 of $0.43
- 1.5 million sq. ft. of new and renewed leases with renewal leasing spread of 11.2% and blended spread of 10.5%
TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan" or the "Trust") REI announced today its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 (the "Second Quarter").
"Our strong results for the quarter reflect our capacity to generate quality income and growth in any environment," said Jonathan Gitlin, President and CEO of RioCan. "Focused on our strategy to drive growth and create value over the long-term, we will continuously evolve our portfolio to meet ever-changing market demands with more essential and resilient tenants. The quality and positioning of our portfolio combined with our balance sheet strength will continue to drive performance. As we enter into the second half of the year, we remain confident in our growth trajectory and the ongoing demand for the quality real estate that defines RioCan."
|Three months ended June 30
|Six months ended June 30
|(in millions, except where otherwise noted, and per unit values)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Financial Highlights
|Net income
|$
|78.5
|$
|145.3
|$
|238.5
|$
|252.0
|Weighted average Units outstanding - diluted (in thousands)
|308,537
|317,882
|309,324
|317,771
|FFO 1
|$
|131.7
|$
|127.5
|$
|262.2
|$
|233.6
|FFO per unit - diluted 1
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.73
FFO per Unit and Net Income
- FFO per unit of $0.43 for the Second Quarter was $0.03 per unit or 7% higher than the same period last year. Strong operational performance drove Same Property NOI1 growth to 6.2%, which contributed $0.03 to the increase in FFO per unit. Higher residential NOI, residential inventory gains and fee income combined contributed another $0.03 of incremental FFO per unit. These increases were partially offset by the reduction in FFO from assets sold and restructuring costs. The FFO Adjusted per unit, which excludes the impact of the restructuring costs, was $0.44 for the quarter. FFO Payout Ratio1 for the quarter of 57.3% was in-line with the long-term target range of 55% to 65%.
- Net income for the Second Quarter was $78.5 million, lower than the comparable period last year by $66.8 million, as the items described above were offset by a net loss related to the fair value of investment properties of $42.3 million compared to a $22.9 million fair value gain in the same period last year. The average portfolio capitalization rate increased 8 basis points, the impact of which was partially offset by higher stabilized NOI, as well as gains in certain properties under development as projects advanced.
- Our major market, necessity-based portfolio continued to prove resilient, generating strong operating results despite the broader macro-economic volatility during the quarter. Our FFO Payout Ratio of 57.3%, ample Liquidity1 of $1.4 billion, large Unencumbered Asset1 pool of $9.2 billion, which can be used to obtain secured financing, low proportion of floating rate debt at 8.0% of total debt and staggered debt maturities all contribute to the Trust's financial flexibility.
- For 2022, RioCan reaffirms FFO per unit growth guidance of 5% to 7%. Development Spend for 2022 is now estimated to be in the $425 million to $475 million range, down from $475 million to $525 million in the previous guidance due to minor timing shifts.
|1.
|A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
Operation Highlights
|Three months ended June 30
|Six months ended June 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operation Highlights (i)
|Occupancy - committed (ii)
|97.2
|%
|96.1
|%
|97.2
|%
|96.1
|%
|Blended leasing spread
|10.5
|%
|5.4
|%
|9.8
|%
|6.5
|%
|New leasing spread
|6.8
|%
|9.2
|%
|11.1
|%
|11.8
|%
|Renewal leasing spread
|11.2
|%
|4.2
|%
|9.3
|%
|4.5
|%
|(i)
|Includes commercial portfolio only.
|(ii)
|Information presented as at respective periods then ended.
- Same Property NOI grew by 6.2% in the Second Quarter when compared to the same period last year and was driven by occupancy gains, rent growth and a lower pandemic-related provision partially offset by certain 2021 favourable items which did not recur in 2022. Adjusted Same Property NOI1 growth was 3.0% after adjusting predominantly for the impact of the pandemic-related provision and legal and property tax settlements.
- Committed occupancy improved for the sixth consecutive quarter and returned to the pre-pandemic level of 97.2%. Increases of 110 basis points when compared to the same period last year and 20 basis points when compared to Q1 2022, were driven by improved retail committed occupancy, which currently stands at 97.6%.
- New and renewed leases generated a blended leasing spread of 10.5% and the volume of 1.5 million square feet (at 100% ownership interest) was up 9.4% over the same period last year. Renewed leases of 1.1 million square feet representing a 93.3% retention ratio were completed at leasing spreads of 11.2%. New leasing of 0.4 million square feet was completed at new leasing spreads of 6.8%.
- Our strong and stable tenants, which are largely comprised of national, necessity-based retail tenants represent 85.7% of our portfolio measured as a percentage of annualized net rent.
- Leasing momentum at The Well™ continued into Q2 2022 and accounted for the majority of new property under development leases with retail leasing at 67% completed or 81% including leases nearing finalization and in advanced negotiations. For the office component, only 30,000 of the 1.2 million square feet (at 100% ownership interest) remains to be leased. Achieved average rent per square foot has exceeded pro forma.
- Given recent inflationary pressures, the resulting increased asset replacement costs are expected to limit an already tight supply of quality retail assets and exacerbate a supply/demand imbalance. RioCan's well-positioned assets will benefit from demand shifting in their favour, which is expected to lead to positive tension in lease negotiations and ultimately rising rents.
|1.
|A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
RioCan Living Update
|Residential Rental Buildings in Operation
|Number of
total units
|Date of
lease launch
|% of leased
units as of
August 8, 2022
|% of leased
units as of
May 9, 2022
|Stabilized(i)
|996
|December 2018 to
December 2020
|96.7
|%
|96.3
|%
|In lease-up
|Pivot (Yonge Sheppard Centre, Toronto)
|361
|October 2020
|97.0
|%
|91.4
|%
|Litho. (Toronto)
|210
|July 2021
|90.0
|%
|75.7
|%
|Latitude (Ottawa)
|209
|July 2021
|87.5
|%
|62.5
|%
|Strada (Toronto)
|61
|November 2021
|98.4
|%
|62.3
|%
|Luma (Ottawa) (ii)
|168
|March 2022
|36.3
|%
|11.9
|%
|Rhythm (Ottawa) (iii)
|214
|June 2022
|3.7
|%
|—
|%
|(i)
|A property is considered to have reached stabilization upon the earlier of (i) achieving 95% occupancy or (ii) 24 months after first occupancy as of the quarter end reporting date. Stabilized properties include eCentral, Frontier, Brio, and Market Phase One which was acquired on February 8, 2022. Units shown in the table above are at 100% ownership interest.
|(ii)
|Luma was substantially complete as of August 8, 2022 and had some early move-ins during Q2 2022.
|(iii)
|Substantial completion of Rhythm is expected in Q4 2022. Pre-leasing commenced in Q2 2022.
- As of August 8, 2022, the RioCan Living™ residential rental portfolio is comprised of 2,005 purpose-built completed units (at 100% ownership interest) across nine buildings located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary. In the Second Quarter, the leasing velocity was very strong across stabilized buildings and buildings in lease-up. An additional 214 units at Rhythm™ are scheduled to be completed in Q4 2022. The 592 units at FourFifty The Well™ will be completed in phases with first move-ins scheduled to commence in late-2023 and ongoing lease-up is expected to occur through to early 2024.
- RioCan Living also oversees condominium and townhouse developments that generated residential inventory gains of $5.1 million in the Second Quarter.
- As of August 8, 2022, 2,627 condominium and townhouse units (at 100% ownership interest) are either under construction or in the process of interim closing and an additional 451 units are in pre-sale. Of RioCan's five active construction projects, 95% of the total units have been sold while 98% of our pro-forma revenues have been achieved.
Development Highlights
|Three months ended June 30
|Six months ended June 30
|(in millions except square feet)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Development Highlights
|Development Completions - sq. ft. in thousands
|69.0
|30.0
|214.0
|60.0
|Development Spending (i)1
|$
|139.6
|$
|118.2
|$
|231.5
|$
|205.9
|Under Active Development - sq. ft. in thousands (ii) (iii)
|2,320.0
|2,419.0
|2,320.0
|2,419.0
|(i)
|Effective Q1 2022, the definition of total Development Spending was revised to include RioCan's share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures, accordingly, the comparative period has been restated.
|(ii)
|Information presented as at the respective periods then ended and includes properties under development and residential inventory.
|(iii)
|As at June 30, 2022, excludes a total of 0.5 million square feet of completed phases and includes 0.8 million square feet of residential inventory (June 30, 2021 - 1.4 million square feet and 0.5 million square feet, respectively).
- RioCan's in-house development team delivered 0.2 million square feet of completions during the first half of 2022. The total embedded development potential within the Trust's portfolio is 42.4 million square feet, of which 23.7 million square feet are currently zoned or have submitted applications.
- Our development pipeline includes 16.0 million square feet of permitted projects, of which 2.3 million square feet is currently under development. Construction at our largest development project, The Well, continued to progress during the Second Quarter. Approximately 867,000 square feet (at 100% ownership interest), is undergoing tenant fixturing and three tenants are now operating in their respective units. Cash rents remain on track to commence in the second half of 2022.
- The Trust's Development Spending target for 2022 is estimated to be in the $425 million to $475 million range, excluding acquisitions for purposes of development. The decrease in the estimated annual development spending range for 2022 from that previously reported is mainly a result of minor construction delays caused by a series of work stoppages by various trades. In 2022, the Trust expects to deliver projects with costs of $625 million to $675 million, the largest amount of annual cost transfers since the inception of this development program.
|1.
|A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
Balance Sheet Strength
|(in millions except percentages)
As at
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Balance Sheet Strength Highlights
|Total assets
|$
|15,474
|$
|15,177
|Total debt
|$
|6,878
|$
|6,611
|Liquidity (i) 1
|$
|1,440
|$
|1,010
|Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (i) 1
|9.41x
|9.59x
|Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets (i) 1
|45.0%
|43.9%
|Ratio of Unsecured Debt and Secured Debt (i) 1
|58.7% / 41.3%
|59.4% / 40.6%
|Unencumbered Assets (i) 1
|$
|9,205
|$
|9,392
|Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt (i) 1
|219%
|231%
(i) At RioCan's proportionate share.
- The Trust had $1.4 billion of Liquidity in the form of $1.0 billion undrawn revolving lines of credit, $0.4 billion undrawn construction lines and other bank loans and $0.1 billion cash and cash equivalents.
- RioCan's unencumbered asset pool was $9.2 billion, which can be used to obtain secured financing to provide additional liquidity, generated 62.6% of Annual Normalized NOI1 and provided 2.19x coverage over Unsecured Debt1.
- Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA1 was 9.41x on a proportionate share basis, as at June 30, 2022, compared to 9.59x as at the end of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA partially offset by higher average Total Adjusted Debt balances.
- The Trust's Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets at RioCan's proportionate share increased from December 31, 2021 mainly due to higher Total Adjusted Debt resulting from the timing of debt draws for capital deployment activities.
|1.
|A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
Capital Management Update
- The Trust has $250.0 million of bond forward contracts remaining as at June 30, 2022 with an effective 7-year government of Canada bond yield of 1.46% to hedge its exposure to changes in the risk-free interest rates on anticipated refinancings.
- On June 9, 2022, Standard and Poor's revised its Outlook on RioCan from Negative to Stable and affirmed its Issuer Credit Rating of BBB. The Stable Outlook reflects improvements in the Trust's operating performance and credit-protection measures over the past year, and expected improvement in credit metrics from development completions supported by sound operating performance despite macro-economic headwinds.
- On April 18, 2022, RioCan issued $250.0 million, Series AF senior unsecured debentures with a 7-year term. Inclusive of the benefit of bond forward hedges, the all-in interest rate of the Series AF debentures is 3.829%. This issuance provides additional liquidity to RioCan to support its strategy, pursue opportunities and manage potential risks.
- Pursuant to its current Normal Course Issuer Bid, the Trust acquired and cancelled 6.0 million units at a weighted average purchase price of $21.52 per unit, for a total cost of $128.8 million during the Second Quarter. This is in additional to the 8.0 million units repurchased in Q4 2021.
Investing and Capital Recycling
- As of August 8, 2022, closed, firm or conditional dispositions totaled $375.8 million at a weighted average capitalization rate of 6.7%, including $123.0 million of completed dispositions during the first half of 2022. These dispositions include several non-core and secondary market assets, which improves our portfolio quality while bringing in capital that can be recycled into more productive uses.
- Total Acquisitions1 including land assemblies and properties acquired within equity-accounted joint ventures were $187.8 million on a year-to-date basis.
|1.
|A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
Conference Call and Webcast
Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Participants will be required to identify themselves and the organization on whose behalf they are participating.
To access the conference call, click on the following link to register at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call: https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11247/riocan-real-estate-investment-trust-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast/. Participants who pre-register at any time prior to the call will receive an email with dial-in credentials including login passcode and PIN to gain immediate access to the live call. Those that are unable to pre-register may dial-in for operator assistance by calling 1-833-950-0062 and entering the access code: 185791.
For those unable to participate in the live mode, a replay will be available at 1-866-813-9403 with access code 294296.
To access the simultaneous webcast, visit RioCan's website at http://investor.riocan.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/ and click on the link for the webcast.
About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2022, our portfolio is comprised of 202 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 35.9 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 12 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.
Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures
All figures included in this News Release are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. RioCan's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements") are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Financial information included within this News Release does not contain all disclosures required by IFRS, and accordingly should be read in conjunction with the Trust's Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, which are available on RioCan's website at www.riocan.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Consistent with RioCan's management framework, management uses certain financial measures to assess RioCan's financial performance, which are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) under IFRS. Funds From Operations ("FFO"), FFO per unit, FFO Adjusted per unit, Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Same Property NOI, Development Spending, Total Acquisitions, Liquidity, Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets, RioCan's Proportionate Share, Ratio of Unsecured Debt to Total Contractual Debt, Ratio of Secured Debt to Total Contractual Debt, Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt and Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets, as well as other measures that may be discussed elsewhere in this News Release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. RioCan supplements its IFRS measures with these Non-GAAP measures to aid in assessing the Trust's underlying performance and reports these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of RioCan's performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. For full definitions of these measures, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section in RioCan's MD&A for three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
The reconciliations for non-GAAP measures included in this News Release are outlined as follows:
RioCan's Proportionate Share
The following table reconciles the consolidated balance sheet from IFRS to RioCan's proportionate share basis as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
|As at
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(in thousands)
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|Assets
|Investment properties
|$
|14,113,109
|$
|409,394
|$
|14,522,503
|$
|14,021,338
|$
|409,794
|$
|14,431,132
|Equity-accounted investments
|368,277
|(368,277
|)
|—
|327,335
|(327,335
|)
|—
|Mortgages and loans receivable
|242,127
|—
|242,127
|237,790
|—
|237,790
|Residential inventory
|272,520
|202,182
|474,702
|217,043
|121,291
|338,334
|Assets held for sale
|96,800
|—
|96,800
|47,240
|—
|47,240
|Receivables and other assets
|309,025
|36,150
|345,175
|248,959
|35,367
|284,326
|Cash and cash equivalents
|71,864
|8,101
|79,965
|77,758
|9,113
|86,871
|Total assets
|$
|15,473,722
|$
|287,550
|$
|15,761,272
|$
|15,177,463
|$
|248,230
|$
|15,425,693
|Liabilities
|Debentures payable
|$
|3,240,688
|$
|—
|$
|3,240,688
|$
|2,990,692
|$
|—
|$
|2,990,692
|Mortgages payable
|2,387,532
|166,745
|2,554,277
|2,334,016
|166,368
|2,500,384
|Lines of credit and other bank loans
|1,249,496
|93,079
|1,342,575
|1,285,910
|48,049
|1,333,959
|Accounts payable and other liabilities
|649,791
|27,726
|677,517
|655,501
|33,813
|689,314
|Total liabilities
|$
|7,527,507
|$
|287,550
|$
|7,815,057
|$
|7,266,119
|$
|248,230
|$
|7,514,349
|Equity
|Unitholders' equity
|7,946,215
|—
|7,946,215
|7,911,344
|—
|7,911,344
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|15,473,722
|$
|287,550
|$
|15,761,272
|$
|15,177,463
|$
|248,230
|$
|15,425,693
The following tables reconcile the consolidated statements of income from IFRS to RioCan's proportionate share basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:
|Three months ended June 30, 2022
|Three months ended June 30, 2021
|(in thousands)
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|Revenue
|Rental revenue
|$
|267,302
|$
|7,363
|$
|274,665
|$
|265,846
|$
|6,807
|$
|272,653
|Residential inventory sales
|35,005
|—
|35,005
|28,107
|1,860
|29,967
|Property management and other service fees
|6,112
|—
|6,112
|3,731
|—
|3,731
|308,419
|7,363
|315,782
|297,684
|8,667
|306,351
|Operating costs
|Rental operating costs
|Recoverable under tenant leases
|92,129
|661
|92,790
|89,127
|498
|89,625
|Non-recoverable costs
|5,521
|575
|6,096
|10,693
|723
|11,416
|Residential inventory cost of sales
|29,857
|—
|29,857
|26,059
|649
|26,708
|127,507
|1,236
|128,743
|125,879
|1,870
|127,749
|Operating income
|180,912
|6,127
|187,039
|171,805
|6,797
|178,602
|Other income (loss)
|Interest income
|4,885
|574
|5,459
|3,325
|562
|3,887
|Income from equity-accounted investments
|1,165
|(1,165)
|—
|4,971
|(4,971)
|—
|Fair value (loss) gain on investment properties, net
|(42,270)
|(3,476)
|(45,746)
|22,929
|(695)
|22,234
|Investment and other income (loss)
|(1,379)
|(149)
|(1,528)
|1,513
|197
|1,710
|(37,599)
|(4,216)
|(41,815)
|32,738
|(4,907)
|27,831
|Other expenses
|Interest costs, net
|43,659
|1,807
|45,466
|42,838
|1,829
|44,667
|General and administrative
|16,400
|16
|16,416
|11,699
|17
|11,716
|Internal leasing costs
|2,825
|—
|2,825
|2,767
|—
|2,767
|Transaction and other costs
|1,517
|88
|1,605
|2,272
|44
|2,316
|64,401
|1,911
|66,312
|59,576
|1,890
|61,466
|Income before income taxes
|$
|78,912
|$
|—
|$
|78,912
|$
|144,967
|$
|—
|$
|144,967
|Current income tax expense (recovery)
|452
|—
|452
|(307)
|—
|(307)
|Net income
|$
|78,460
|$
|—
|$
|78,460
|$
|145,274
|$
|—
|$
|145,274
|Six months ended June 30, 2022
|Six months ended June 30, 2021
|(in thousands)
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|Revenue
|Rental revenue
|$
|539,433
|$
|14,301
|$
|553,734
|$
|539,470
|$
|12,783
|$
|552,253
|Residential inventory sales
|50,974
|936
|51,910
|28,107
|2,701
|30,808
|Property management and other service fees
|11,993
|—
|11,993
|6,906
|—
|6,906
|602,400
|15,237
|617,637
|574,483
|15,484
|589,967
|Operating costs
|Rental operating costs
|Recoverable under tenant leases
|192,251
|1,284
|193,535
|186,414
|947
|187,361
|Non-recoverable costs
|11,577
|1,163
|12,740
|23,103
|1,364
|24,467
|Residential inventory cost of sales
|43,793
|422
|44,215
|26,059
|1,011
|27,070
|247,621
|2,869
|250,490
|235,576
|3,322
|238,898
|Operating income
|354,779
|12,368
|367,147
|338,907
|12,162
|351,069
|Other income (loss)
|Interest income
|8,946
|1,144
|10,090
|6,254
|1,030
|7,284
|Income from equity-accounted investments
|5,255
|(5,255)
|—
|8,600
|(8,600)
|—
|Fair value (loss) gain on investment properties, net
|(6,838)
|(4,266)
|(11,104)
|31,795
|(1,207)
|30,588
|Investment and other income (loss)
|(1,563)
|(207)
|(1,770)
|1,734
|64
|1,798
|5,800
|(8,584)
|(2,784)
|48,383
|(8,713)
|39,670
|Other expenses
|Interest costs, net
|85,425
|3,648
|89,073
|86,762
|3,371
|90,133
|General and administrative
|27,863
|31
|27,894
|29,530
|31
|29,561
|Internal leasing costs
|5,810
|—
|5,810
|5,619
|—
|5,619
|Transaction and other costs
|2,692
|105
|2,797
|6,828
|47
|6,875
|Debt prepayment costs, net
|—
|—
|—
|7,018
|—
|7,018
|121,790
|3,784
|125,574
|135,757
|3,449
|139,206
|Income before income taxes
|$
|238,789
|$
|—
|$
|238,789
|$
|251,533
|$
|—
|$
|251,533
|Current income tax recovery
|271
|—
|271
|(470)
|—
|(470)
|Net income
|$
|238,518
|$
|—
|$
|238,518
|$
|252,003
|$
|—
|$
|252,003
NOI and Same Property NOI
The following table reconciles operating income to NOI and Same Property NOI to NOI for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:
|(thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted)
|Three months ended June 30
|Six months ended June 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operating Income
|$
|180,912
|$
|171,805
|$
|354,779
|$
|338,907
|Adjusted for the following:
|Property management and other service fees
|(6,112)
|(3,731)
|(11,993)
|(6,906)
|Residential inventory gains
|(5,148)
|(2,048)
|(7,181)
|(2,048)
|Operational lease revenue and (expenses) from ROU assets
|1,386
|1,221
|2,731
|2,326
|NOI
|$
|171,038
|$
|167,247
|$
|338,336
|$
|332,279
|Three months ended June 30
|Six months ended June 30
|(thousands of dollars)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Same Property NOI
|$
|157,609
|$
|148,470
|$
|311,410
|$
|296,480
|NOI from income producing properties:
|Acquired (i)
|133
|—
|261
|49
|Disposed (i)
|229
|7,216
|2,773
|16,127
|362
|7,216
|3,034
|16,176
|NOI from completed properties under development
|4,056
|1,922
|8,245
|3,726
|NOI from properties under de-leasing under development
|2,579
|3,258
|5,070
|5,417
|Lease cancellation fees
|2,671
|4,196
|3,554
|5,944
|Straight-line rent adjustment
|359
|1,648
|1,274
|3,334
|NOI from residential rental
|3,402
|537
|5,749
|1,202
|NOI
|$
|171,038
|$
|167,247
|$
|338,336
|$
|332,279
(i) Includes properties acquired or disposed during the periods being compared.
Same Property NOI including completed PUD
|Three months ended June 30
|Six months ended June 30
|(thousands of dollars)
|2022
|2021
|% change
|2022
|2021
|% change
|Same Property NOI
|$
|157,609
|$
|148,470
|6.2%
|$
|311,410
|$
|296,480
|5.0%
|Add:
|NOI from completed properties under development
|4,056
|1,922
|8,245
|3,726
|Same Property NOI including completed PUD
|$
|161,665
|$
|150,392
|7.5%
|$
|319,655
|$
|300,206
|6.5%
Adjusted Same Property NOI
|Three months ended June 30
|Six months ended June 30
|(thousands of dollars)
|2022
|2021
|% change
|2022
|2021
|% change
|Same Property NOI
|$
|157,609
|$
|148,470
|6.2%
|$
|311,410
|$
|296,480
|5.0%
|Add (exclude):
|Same property pandemic-related provision (recovery)
|(662)
|4,853
|(662)
|11,126
|Legal and CAM/property tax settlements
|(749)
|(1,630)
|(1,349)
|(6,230)
|Adjusted Same Property NOI
|$
|156,198
|$
|151,693
|3.0%
|$
|309,399
|$
|301,376
|2.7%
FFO
The following table reconciles net income attributable to Unitholders to FFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:
|Three months ended June 30
|Six months ended June 30
|(thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net income attributable to Unitholders
|$
|78,460
|$
|145,274
|$
|238,518
|$
|252,003
|Add back/(Deduct):
|Fair value losses (gains), net
|42,270
|(22,929)
|6,838
|(31,795)
|Fair value losses included in equity-accounted investments
|3,476
|695
|4,266
|1,207
|Internal leasing costs
|2,825
|2,767
|5,810
|5,619
|Transaction (gains) losses on investment properties, net (i)
|353
|(888)
|736
|(733)
|Transaction costs on sale of investment properties
|713
|1,678
|1,314
|5,315
|Change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities
|1,401
|—
|1,401
|—
|Current income recovery
|452
|(307)
|271
|(470)
|Operational lease revenue from ROU assets
|985
|824
|1,930
|1,587
|Operational lease expenses from ROU assets in equity-accounted investments
|(11)
|(11)
|(23)
|(19)
|Capitalized interest on equity-accounted investments (ii)
|733
|414
|1,169
|838
|FFO
|$
|131,657
|$
|127,517
|$
|262,230
|$
|233,552
|Add back:
|Debt prepayment costs, net
|—
|—
|—
|7,018
|One-time compensation costs
|—
|211
|—
|6,057
|Restructuring costs
|3,170
|—
|3,780
|—
|FFO Adjusted
|$
|134,827
|$
|127,728
|$
|266,010
|$
|246,627
|FFO per unit - basic
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.73
|FFO per unit - diluted
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.73
|FFO Adjusted per unit - diluted
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.78
|Weighted average number of Units - basic (in thousands)
|308,312
|317,764
|309,070
|317,761
|Weighted average number of Units - diluted (in thousands)
|308,537
|317,882
|309,324
|317,771
|FFO for last 4 quarters
|$
|535,661
|$
|486,461
|Distributions paid for last 4 quarters
|$
|306,986
|$
|393,998
|FFO Payout Ratio
|57.3%
|81.0%
|(i)
|Represents net transaction gains or losses connected to certain investment properties during the period.
|(ii)
|This amount represents the interest capitalized to RioCan's equity-accounted investment in WhiteCastle New Urban Fund, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 2, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 3, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 4, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 5, LP, RioCan-Fieldgate JV, RC (Queensway) LP, RC (Leaside) LP- Class B and PR Bloor Street LP. This amount is not capitalized to properties under development under IFRS, but is allowed as an adjustment under REALPAC's definition of FFO.
Development Spending
Total Development Spending for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:
|Three months ended June 30
|Six months ended June 30
|(thousands of dollars)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Development expenditures on balance sheet:
|Properties under development
|$
|96,106
|$
|93,282
|$
|157,271
|$
|167,528
|Residential inventory
|35,363
|16,792
|63,708
|30,121
|RioCan's share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures
|8,136
|8,135
|10,510
|8,265
|Total Development Spending (i)
|$
|139,605
|$
|118,209
|$
|231,489
|$
|205,914
|(i)
|Beginning in Q1 2022, the definition of total Development Spending was revised to include RioCan's share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures accordingly, the comparative period has been restated.
Total Acquisitions
Total Acquisitions for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:
|Three months ended June 30
|Six months ended June 30
|(thousands of dollars)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Income producing properties
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|89,948
|$
|11,482
|Properties under development
|—
|5,563
|11,946
|5,563
|Residential inventory
|—
|—
|19,440
|—
|RioCan's share of acquisitions from equity-accounted joint ventures
|—
|—
|66,497
|—
|Total Acquisitions
|$
|—
|$
|5,563
|$
|187,831
|$
|17,045
Total Adjusted Debt and Total Contractual Debt
The following tables reconcile total debt to Total Adjusted Debt, total assets to Total Adjusted Assets, and total debt to Total Contractual Debt as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
|As at
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted)
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|Debentures payable
|$
|3,240,688
|$
|—
|$
|3,240,688
|$
|2,990,692
|$
|—
|$
|2,990,692
|Mortgages payable
|2,387,532
|166,745
|2,554,277
|2,334,016
|166,368
|2,500,384
|Lines of credit and other bank loans
|1,249,496
|93,079
|1,342,575
|1,285,910
|48,049
|1,333,959
|Total debt
|$
|6,877,716
|$
|259,824
|$
|7,137,540
|$
|6,610,618
|$
|214,417
|$
|6,825,035
|Cash and cash equivalents
|71,864
|8,101
|79,965
|77,758
|9,113
|86,871
|Total Adjusted Debt
|$
|6,805,852
|$
|251,723
|$
|7,057,575
|$
|6,532,860
|$
|205,304
|$
|6,738,164
|Total assets
|$
|15,473,722
|$
|287,550
|$
|15,761,272
|$
|15,177,463
|$
|248,230
|$
|15,425,693
|Cash and cash equivalents
|71,864
|8,101
|79,965
|77,758
|9,113
|86,871
|Total Adjusted Assets
|$
|15,401,858
|$
|279,449
|$
|15,681,307
|$
|15,099,705
|$
|239,117
|$
|15,338,822
|Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets
|44.2%
|45.0%
|43.3%
|43.9%
|As at
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(thousands of dollars)
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|Total debt
|$
|6,877,716
|$
|259,824
|$
|7,137,540
|$
|6,610,618
|$
|214,417
|$
|6,825,035
|Less:
|Unamortized debt financing costs, premiums and discounts on origination and debt assumed, and modifications
|(16,819)
|(595)
|(17,414)
|(16,414)
|(386)
|(16,800)
|Total Contractual Debt
|$
|6,894,535
|$
|260,419
|$
|7,154,954
|$
|6,627,032
|$
|214,803
|$
|6,841,835
Liquidity
As at June 30, 2022, RioCan had approximately $1.4 billion of Liquidity as summarized in the following table:
|As at
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
(thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted)
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|Undrawn revolving unsecured operating line of credit
|$
|996,891
|$
|—
|$
|996,891
|$
|634,080
|$
|—
|$
|634,080
|Undrawn construction lines and other bank loans
|311,338
|51,912
|363,250
|241,883
|47,641
|289,524
|Cash and cash equivalents
|71,864
|8,101
|79,965
|77,758
|9,113
|86,871
|Liquidity
|$
|1,380,093
|$
|60,013
|$
|1,440,106
|$
|953,721
|$
|56,754
|$
|1,010,475
|Total Contractual Debt
|$
|6,894,535
|$
|260,419
|$
|7,154,954
|$
|6,627,032
|$
|214,803
|$
|6,841,835
|Liquidity as percentage of Total Contractual Debt
|20.0%
|20.1%
|14.4%
|14.8%
Unsecured Debt and Secured Debt
The following table reconciles total Unsecured Debt and Secured Debt to Total Contractual Debt as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
|As at
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted)
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|Total Unsecured Debt
|$
|4,203,109
|$
|—
|$
|4,203,109
|$
|4,065,920
|$
|—
|$
|4,065,920
|Total Secured Debt
|2,691,426
|260,419
|2,951,845
|2,561,112
|214,803
|2,775,915
|Total Contractual Debt
|$
|6,894,535
|$
|260,419
|$
|7,154,954
|$
|6,627,032
|$
|214,803
|$
|6,841,835
|Percentage of Total Contractual Debt:
|Unsecured Debt
|61.0%
|58.7%
|61.4%
|59.4%
|Secured Debt
|39.0%
|41.3%
|38.6%
|40.6%
Adjusted EBITDA
The following table reconciles consolidated net income attributable to Unitholders to Adjusted EBITDA:
|12 months ended
|As at
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(thousands of dollars)
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|Net income attributable to Unitholders
|$
|584,904
|$
|—
|$
|584,904
|$
|598,389
|$
|—
|$
|598,389
|Add (deduct) the following items:
|Income tax expense (recovery):
|Current
|682
|—
|682
|(59)
|—
|(59)
|Fair value losses (gains) on investment properties, net
|(85,419)
|4,172
|(81,247)
|(124,052)
|1,113
|(122,939)
|Change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities (i)
|1,401
|—
|1,401
|—
|—
|—
|Internal leasing costs
|11,998
|—
|11,998
|11,807
|—
|11,807
|Non-cash unit-based compensation expense
|8,254
|—
|8,254
|12,546
|—
|12,546
|Interest costs, net
|170,184
|7,303
|177,487
|171,521
|7,026
|178,547
|Debt prepayment costs, net
|3,896
|—
|3,896
|10,914
|—
|10,914
|One-time cash compensation costs
|—
|—
|—
|1,932
|—
|1,932
|Restructuring costs
|3,779
|—
|3,779
|—
|—
|—
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,897
|—
|3,897
|4,022
|—
|4,022
|Transaction losses on the sale of investment properties, net (ii)
|1,871
|—
|1,871
|402
|—
|402
|Transaction costs on investment properties
|10,360
|30
|10,390
|14,363
|28
|14,391
|Operational lease revenue and expenses from ROU assets
|3,651
|(46)
|3,605
|3,308
|(42)
|3,266
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|719,458
|$
|11,459
|$
|730,917
|$
|705,093
|$
|8,125
|$
|713,218
|(i)
|The fair value gains and losses on marketable securities may include both the change in unrealized fair value and realized gains and losses on the sale of marketable securities. By adding back the change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities, RioCan effectively continues to include realized gains and losses on the sale of marketable securities in Adjusted EBITDA and excludes unrealized fair value gains and losses on marketable securities in Adjusted EBITDA.
|(ii)
|Includes transaction gains and losses realized on the disposition of investment properties.
Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as follows:
|12 months ended
|As at
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(thousands of dollars)
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|Average total debt outstanding
|$
|6,740,402
|$
|228,546
|$
|6,968,948
|$
|6,773,147
|$
|192,804
|$
|6,965,951
|Less: average cash and cash equivalents
|(87,182)
|(7,288)
|(94,470)
|(119,400)
|(5,639)
|(125,039)
|Average Total Adjusted Debt
|$
|6,653,220
|$
|221,258
|$
|6,874,478
|$
|6,653,747
|$
|187,165
|$
|6,840,912
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|719,458
|$
|11,459
|$
|730,917
|$
|705,093
|$
|8,125
|$
|713,218
|Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|9.25
|9.41
|9.44
|9.59
Unencumbered Assets
The tables below summarize RioCan's Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt and Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
|As at
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted)
|Targeted
Ratios
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|Unencumbered Assets
|$
|9,146,773
|$
|58,542
|$
|9,205,315
|$
|9,332,833
|$
|59,433
|$
|9,392,266
|Total Unsecured Debt
|$
|4,203,109
|$
|—
|$
|4,203,109
|$
|4,065,920
|$
|—
|$
|4,065,920
|Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt
|> 200%
|218%
|219%
|230%
|231%
|Annual Normalized NOI - total portfolio (i)
|$
|662,052
|$
|23,700
|$
|685,752
|$
|649,208
|$
|22,688
|$
|671,896
|Annual Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets (i)
|$
|426,044
|$
|3,444
|$
|429,488
|$
|432,820
|$
|3,440
|$
|436,260
|Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets
|> 50.0%
|64.4%
|62.6%
|66.7%
|64.9%
(i) Annual Normalized NOI are reconciled in the table below.
|Three months ended
June 30, 2022
|Three months ended
December 31, 2021
|(thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted)
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|IFRS basis
|Equity-
accounted
investments
|RioCan's
proportionate
share
|NOI (i)
|$
|171,038
|$
|5,925
|$
|176,963
|$
|165,798
|$
|5,672
|$
|171,470
|Adjust the following:
|Miscellaneous revenue
|(960)
|—
|(960)
|(540)
|—
|(540)
|Percentage rent
|(1,894)
|—
|(1,894)
|(2,562)
|—
|(2,562)
|Lease cancellation fees
|(2,671)
|—
|(2,671)
|(394)
|—
|(394)
|Normalized NOI - total portfolio
|$
|165,513
|$
|5,925
|$
|171,438
|$
|162,302
|$
|5,672
|$
|167,974
|Annual Normalized NOI - total portfolio(ii)
|$
|662,052
|$
|23,700
|$
|685,752
|$
|649,208
|$
|22,688
|$
|671,896
|NOI from unencumbered assets
|$
|110,819
|$
|861
|$
|111,680
|$
|110,517
|$
|860
|$
|111,377
|Adjust the following:
|Miscellaneous revenue- Unencumbered Assets
|(385)
|—
|(385)
|(253)
|—
|(253)
|Percentage rent- Unencumbered Assets
|(1,261)
|—
|(1,261)
|(1,852)
|—
|(1,852)
|Lease cancellation fees- Unencumbered Assets
|(2,662)
|—
|(2,662)
|(207)
|—
|(207)
|Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets
|$
|106,511
|$
|861
|$
|107,372
|$
|108,205
|$
|860
|$
|109,065
|Annual Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets (ii)
|$
|426,044
|$
|3,444
|$
|429,488
|$
|432,820
|$
|3,440
|$
|436,260
|(i)
|Refer to the NOI and Same Property NOI table of this section for reconciliation from NOI to operating income.
|(ii)
|Calculated by multiplying Normalized NOI by a factor of 4.
Forward-Looking Information
This News Release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This information reflects RioCan's objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates and intentions concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plan", "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. All forward-looking information in this News Release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future events or performance and, by its nature, is based on RioCan's current estimates and assumptions, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in RioCan's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and in our most recent Annual Information Form, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this News Release. General economic conditions, including interest rate fluctuations, may also have an effect on RioCan's results of operations. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to: a gradual recovery and growth of the retail environment and the general economy over 2022; a rising interest rate environment; a continuing trend toward land use intensification at reasonable costs and development yields, including residential development in urban markets; the Trust's ability to redevelop, sell or enter into partnerships with respect to the future incremental density it has identified in its portfolio, access to equity and debt capital markets to fund, at acceptable costs, future capital requirements and to enable our refinancing of debts as they mature; the availability of investment opportunities for growth in Canada; the timing and ability of RioCan to sell certain properties; the valuations to be realized on property sales relative to current IFRS values; and the Trust's ability to utilize the capital gain refund mechanism. Although the forward-looking information contained in this News Release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with this forward-looking information.
The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are made as of the date hereof, and should not be relied upon as representing RioCan's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this News Release. Management undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact Information RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Dennis Blasutti Chief Financial Officer 416-866-3033 | www.riocan.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.