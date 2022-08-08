Exela Technologies, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company") XELA, a global business process automation ("BPA") leader across numerous industries, will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the second quarter 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET on August 9, 2022. Exela will issue a press release reporting its results before the start of the call.
Hosting the call and reviewing the results will be Par Chadha, Executive Chairman, and Shrikant Sortur, Chief Financial Officer. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session.
The conference call will be broadcast live on Exela's Investor Relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.
Second Quarter 2022 Results Webcast and Call Access Information
|Date:
|August 9, 2022
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. (ET)
|Webcast (listen-only): http://investors.exelatech.com
|Call-in Numbers:
|833-255-2831 (please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start)
|International:
|+1-412-902-6724
|Passcode:
|Exela Earnings Call
Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through August 16, 2022 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 1664969. A replay will also be archived on the Exela investor relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.
About Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela's software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 17,000 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.
Find out more at www.exelatech.com
Investor and/or Media Contacts:
Vincent Kondaveeti
E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com
Mary Beth Benjamin
E: IR@exelatech.com
