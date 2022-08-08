Enstar Announces LPT Transaction With Argo

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited ESGR announced today that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has signed an agreement for a Loss Portfolio Transfer ("LPT") with specialty insurance underwriter Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ("Argo") to reinsure a number of its direct U.S. casualty insurance portfolios, including construction, relating to accident years 2011 to 2019.
Enstar's subsidiary will provide ground up cover of $746 million, and an additional $275 million of cover in excess of $821 million, up to a policy limit of $1.1 billion. Argo will retain a loss corridor of $75 million up to $821 million.
The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.
Dominic Silvester, Enstar's Chief Executive Officer, said: "As this collaboration with Argo demonstrates, Enstar continues to be a market of choice for run-off solutions. We were pleased to be called upon to partner with the Argo team to design reinsurance that meets the company's risk management objectives, while providing Enstar with an opportunity to contribute our legacy expertise to Argo's U.S. casualty book."
About Enstar
Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired over 110 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.
Cautionary Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. In particular, Enstar may not be able to complete the proposed transaction on the terms summarized above or other acceptable terms, or at all, due to a number of factors, including but not limited to the failure to obtain regulatory approvals or to satisfy other closing conditions. Important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Enstar's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.
Contact: Enstar Communications
Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.