Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Investors of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB)

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of U.S. Bancorp USB.
On May 4, 2021, U.S. Bancorp announced an investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) into its sales practices. Then, on July 29, 2022, U.S. Bancorp was fined by the CFPB for illegally accessing its customers' credit reports and opening checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and lines of credit without customers' permission. On this news, U.S. Bancorp's stock price fell $0.92 per share, or almost 2%, to close at $47.20 per share on July 29, 2022.
CLICK HERE to fill out our online form if you are a U.S. Bancorp investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at info@ktmc.com. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser: https://www.ktmc.com/us-bancorp-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=bancorp&mktm=r
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.
CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 270-1453
info@ktmc.com
