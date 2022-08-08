CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

DULLES, Va., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 9, at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. CFC CEO Andrew Don will provide a business update and CFC Senior Vice President and CFO Ling Wang will review CFC's fiscal year 2022 financial results.
There are two ways to access the event:
- Live Webcast Option
Visit CFC's investor Webcasts & Presentations page to join the webcast.
Pre-registration is available for the event.
- Conference Call Option
Domestic: 800-289-0720 | International: 323-701-0160
Participant Code: 8463122
Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page after the event. CFC's Form 10-K for the period ended May 31, 2022, is scheduled to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today. Once filed, a copy will be available on CFC's website or via the SEC's EDGAR database.
About CFC
Created and owned by America's electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with $30 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.
|Contact:
|Heesun Choi
|Capital Markets Relations
|investorrelations@nrucfc.coop
|800-424-2954
