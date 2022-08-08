New to The Street TV Announces its Fox Business Network Show, Four Corporate Interviews, Airing Tonight, Monday, August 8, 2022, 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV announces the broadcastings of its nationally syndicated shows on the Fox Business Network tonight, Monday, August 8, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's 373rd TV show, airing tonight, features the following four (4) Companies and their representatives:

1). "Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs Segment" – Kate McKay, LLC's interview with Kate McKay, CEO/Founder.

2). Real-Estate - Soho Properties' interview with Sharif El-Gamal, CEO.

3). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT ( Sekur® ).

4). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s PETV PETVW interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

Episode #373

Tonight, New to The Street airs the "Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment" interview with Kate McKay, CEO/Founder at Kate McKay, LLC . In studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace, Kate talks to TV Co-Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan about her success as a results-oriented, certified high-performance coach. The Company works with many CEOs and other successful individuals to help them achieve better self-worth, creating better home lives and business operations. Scientifically backed statistics enable Kate McKay and her Company the ability to help individuals and their businesses thrive. Kate explains that one's personal and business lives need to be in tandem or a successful outcome is limited, competency and confidences go together. As a successful author , her most recent book, " Claim Your Inner Warrior ," is about men's mental health and how men need to embrace their emotions. After the tragic death of her son, Kate explains that the book's inspiration is from how men handle grieving and embrace and validate these emotions. Kate's business focuses on men and teaches confidence with a regiment of positive thinking and energy. Kate is a successful woman entrepreneur whose acumen enabled her to develop programs to help coach men succeed. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Kate McKay, LLC - https://www.kate-mckay.com/ .

Airing tonight, New to The Street TV Host Jane King, sits with Sharif El-Gamal, Chief Executive Officer at Soho Properties . During Sharif's in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview, he informs viewers about his successful billion-dollar real-estate Company. Founded in 2003, Soho Properties is a privately owned Manhattan-based real-estate investment and developer company that owns residential apartments as well as the Margaritaville Hotel in Times Square, NYC. Sharif sees the US and world economies changing with historical precedence, which he believes is necessary for owning hard assets like real estate. He tells viewers about the numerous challenges in his real-estate business, COVID, inflation, interest rates, recession, and employee issues. The workplace is competitive and finding good workers is essential. The workforce must return to the office to participate; working from home during zoom call-ins are not acceptable at Soho Properties. Sharif is a consummate real-estate professional who is passionate about his business operations at Soho Properties. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Soho Properties - https://sohoproperties.com/ .

New to the Street TV airs on tonight show the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . SWISF SKUR GDT. Talking with TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry, Alain starts the segment about the significance of Switzerland Day, celebrated on August 1, 2022. For 731 years, Switzerland has been a country that prides itself on being free, private, and neutral. Swiss citizens respect one another and each other's privacy. This week's hack report is an article from Microsoft about Phishing campaigns to compromise MFA (Multi-Faceted Authentication) and 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication). These hacks attempt to get electronic credentials that breach these authentication protocols. There is no complete solution to preventing hacks. Sekur Private Data, Ltd, based in Switzerland, offers secure and private electronic communication products that greatly eliminate cybersecurity breaches and hacks. Alain suggests that passwords be changed every 90-days and use sentences as passwords not related to one's lifestyle or hobbies. Face recognition and fingerprints are useful, and they work against potential cyber breaches. Sekur products offer biometric functions, which are available on devices when a subscriber sets up their accounts. Privacy and security are the main focuses at Sekur; each product development starts with a commitment to ensure the up-most safety from nefarious cyber issues. SekurSend/SekurReply , Chat-by-Invite, SekurMail, and SekurMessenger all contain encrypted platforms, and they even protect recipients who are not Sekur subscribers. A recipient can send back data to a Sekur subscriber knowingly that their communication replay is safe from a potential hack. Sekur uses no 3rd party technology providers, never asks for phone numbers, no data mining, never sells data, and controls/owns its servers in Switzerland . All electronic activities are on a close-loop encrypted system. The entire business culture at Sekur Private Data is privacy, consistent with the Swiss culture. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth?"

Mr. John Lai, CEO / President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. PETV PETVW is on tonight's New to The Street TV show for his in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with TV Anchor Jane King. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. John provides viewers with his corporate update regarding PETV's partnership with MWI Animal Health, a subsidiary of Amerisource Bergen , a leading animal health products and services distributor. The relationship between PETV and MWI Animal Health continues to mature, creating business synergies. MWI Animal Health generates about $5B in revenues yearly and has a staff of season sales and marketing personnel. Their sales team now markets PETV's injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology that treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions for dogs, horses, and cats. MWI's success comes from educating their veterinarian clients about their drug products, and now they are rolling-out educational videos about Spryng. John says veterinarian schools teach their doctors differently about treating animal osteoarthritis. He feels confident that the video and other marketing materials can show Spryng successfully treating the bone-on-bone root cause of the disease. Petvivocare.org is a charitable organization at PETV which provides donated products to help animal rescue organizations treat dogs, cats, horses, and other animals suffering joint-related afflictions. Any animal care organization can apply for assistance by providing reasons for needed help. John is excited about business progress and looks forward to coming back on the show to share further updates. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About Kate McKay, LLC .

Kate McKay, CEO/Founder at Kate McKay, LLC . is a high-energy, results orientated Success Coach, Business Consultant, Transformational Speaker, Best-Selling Author, Executive Entrepreneur, and ACE Certified Fitness & Health Coach. Kate understands the challenges that Life presents. As a proven transformation resource, Kate provides enhanced support for hundreds of individual clients, integral leaders, and business groups. She specializes in service-centered work that includes business development, creating financial and emotional wealth, and physical well-being, focusing on living a life of integrity. Kate will listen and partner with you to make the dream life you desire - https://www.kate-mckay.com/ .

About Soho Properties :

Soho Properties is a Manhattan-based, privately held real estate development and investment firm founded in 2003 by Sharif El-Gamal. Since its inception, Soho Properties has been leveraging a multicultural academy of talents to expand frontiers within real estate. From acquisition to construction, Soho's decision-making process is a strategy designed to maximize results. Corporate insights are from first-hand experiences. Soho Properties utilize the expertise of award-winning globally recognized architects, engineers, and industry specialists to guide their projects, and they operate in a fully transparent process that cultivates creativity. Through unrelenting perseverance and intellectual foresight, Soho Properties will continue to revamp the urban landscape - https://sohoproperties.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT:

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. :

PetVivo Holdings Inc. PETV PETVW is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company's lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

