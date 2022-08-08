Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size to Hit USD 4.97 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.6%

Pune, India, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global managed pressure drilling market size is expected to grow from USD 3.47 billion in 2018 to USD 4.97 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. steadily climbing demand for oil & gas and other hydrocarbons is set to stoke the adoption of efficient drilling techniques and managed pressure drilling (MPD) is fast-emerging as one of the most viable methods for extracting hydrocarbons, especially in offshore locations., states Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled "Managed Pressure Drilling Market, 2021-2028."

The offshore segment is expected to experience the fastest growth of the managed pressure drilling services market during the projection period, due to a preference for the CBHP technique in offshore rather than onshore basins. Onshore segment is also offering substantial growth due to increased drilling activity in North America and Asia-Pacific, according to managed pressure drilling market analytics.

Industry Developments:

November 2019: The Bermudan deepwater drilling expert Seadrill secured a 2-year contract with the Brazilian petroleum giant Petrobas at an estimated value of USD 170 million. Under the contract, the two companies would collaborate to work with Seadrill's West Tellus rig in Brazil using MPD techniques and other services.

May 2019: Halliburton, the US-based oilfield services specialist, launched its novel scalable, mobile technology, Flex™ Managed Pressure Drilling System (MPD). The innovative system can be customized to overcome specific challenges faced by an operator, while its tiered structure allows an operator to select the appropriate level of service, thereby enhancing the cost efficiency of the rig.





Report Highlights:

Forecast Period 2019-2026 CAGR 4.6 % 2026 Value Projection USD 4.97 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 3.47 billion





Market Drivers and Restraint



Oilfield services companies are predominantly using the MPD technology for mitigating the challenges of drilling, which is expected to contribute to the trends in the managed pressure drilling market. Managed pressure drilling is commonly used in the drilling activities for HPHT wells, since this device helps in solving such problems, enhancing penetration rates, avoiding sand blowouts or leakage, reducing the window for passage of the borehole, managing mud programs, allowing for the early recognition of borehole ballooning, providing higher efficiency, and decreasing the non-productive time.

The consistent pressure downhole approach is becoming increasingly popular because of the potential for increasing safety at well sites through managing annular pressure during drilling

Ongoing Price Wars between Oil Producing Giants to Stem Market Growth

Although surging demand for oil & gas will primarily shape the managed pressure drilling market trends, high volatility in global oil prices is likely to play spoilsport in the growth of this market. This volatility stems out of the disagreement between oil-producing majors, mainly Saudi Arabia and Russia, on the production and supply of crude oil vis-à-vis the global demand. In February 2020, a deal between Russia and Saudi Arabia on cutting oil production due to a slump in demand came to an end. As a result, oil prices nosedived (also driven down by the coronavirus pandemic), leading to widespread disruptions and distortions in the hydrocarbon industry dynamics.

Such price wars will negatively impact the MPD market growth as frequent fluctuations in oil prices are likely to make extraction activities economically unviable, thereby bringing down the demand advanced technologies such as MPD.

Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Technology Constant Bottom Hole Pressure (CBHP)

Pressurized Mud Cap Drilling (PMCD)

Dual Gradient (DG) By Application Onshore

Offshore By Region North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Norway, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria, Angola, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)









































Regional Analysis:



Shell Gas Discovery to Propel the Market in North America

The market size in North America was at USD 1.08 billion in 2018 and the region is well-positioned to dominate the managed pressure drilling market share in the foreseeable future. The central growth driver for this region is the discovery of shell gas along the coasts of the US and Canada. Furthermore, with the US slated to become a net exporter of oil in the next decade, the demand for MPD is set to soar as producers will rapidly adopt technologies that enable them to extract hydrocarbons with superior efficiency.

Increasing intensity of deep drilling operations in Brazil and Mexico will drive the market in North America, while the booming economies of India and China will offer plenty of sales opportunities to companies with a global presence.

Competitive Landscape

Increasing Focus on Production Cost Reduction to Make Competition Fierce

The managed pressure drilling market analysis postulates that key companies in this market are focused on developing solutions that will bring down the cost of production of oil & gas for end-users. This shift in focus is aimed at hedging the risks involved in hydrocarbon extraction and production activities that are highly sensitive to the unpredictable price disturbances in the oil & gas industry.





List of Key Players Covered in the Managed Pressure Drilling Market Report:

Maersk Drilling (Denmark)

Aker Solutions (Norway)

Salos Sunesis Limited (Scotland)

Ensign Energy Services (Canada)

Weatherford (United States)

Schlumberger (United States)

Enhanced Drilling (Norway)

Stena Drilling Ltd (Scotland)

ADS Services LLC (United States)

OilSERV (UAE)

Halliburton (United States)

Nabors Industries (Bermuda)

Scope of the Report:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Managed Pressure Drilling Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Constant Bottom Hole Pressure (CBHP) Pressurized Mud Cap Drilling (PMCD) Dual Gradient (DG) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Onshore Offshore Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Continued…

