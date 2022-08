With 16.3% CAGR, Industry 4.0 Market Worth USD 377.30 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industry 4.0 market size was valued at USD 114.55 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 130.90 billion in 2022 to USD 377.30 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, "Industry 4.0 Market, 2022-2029."

Key Industry Development:

March 2021: NOKIA Corporation collaborated with WEG Industries, a power and automation corporation, which is located in Brazil, to thrust the advancement of the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform and unveil an industry 4.0 solution.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 16.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 377.30 Billion Base Year 2021 Industry 4.0 Market Size in 2021 USD 114.55 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Application, Vertical and Geography Industry 4.0 Market Growth Drivers Increased Adoption of Industrial Robots and Surge in Industrial Automation Demand Drive the Market Growth



Data Risks Associated with Integration of Advanced Technologies to Restrict Growth





COVID-19 Increased Product Demand Backed by Incorporation of Advanced Solutions in Business Operations

With the global market being weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic, digitalization across numerous sectors accelerated at a quick rate. This offers a novel prospect for digital leaders to create and implement creative solutions to fast-track digital transformation at all stages of the company. The outbreak of coronavirus is quickening the presentation of the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0), thrusting businesses across sectors to a greater level of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and workflow.





Drivers and Restraints:

Augmented Implementation of Industrial Robots to Thrive Growth

Over the past few decades, robots have advanced from being excessively expensive machines with limited competencies to being low-priced machines empowered to perform an extensive array of tasks. Industrial robots, in specific, are broadly utilized by people all over the globe. As per the recent robotics industry inclinations, industrial robots are rapidly being applied in production hubs, leading to prompt progressions, advancement, and industrial development.

However, the amalgamation and adoption of industry solutions have numerous advantages, but they also possess various concerns that could hinder business developments in the future. Data and security problems linked with the adoption of progressive technologies are projected to hinder the industry 4.0 market growth.

Segments:

Industrial IoT (IIoT) to Gather Traction during Forecast Period

Based on application, the market is classified into industrial automation, smart factory, and industrial IoT. IIoT combines advancements of two transformative revolutions. The benefits of IoT have motivated several industrial equipment manufacturers to adopt IoT.

Manufacturing to Gain Major Share in the Impending Years

Based on vertical, the market is further segregated into manufacturing, energy & utilities, automotive, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, electronics and consumer goods, and others. The manufacturing segment is predicted to lead the global market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segmented across five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.





Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Stoked by Rapid Adoption of Smart Technologies

North American corporations are increasingly embracing the concept of smart manufacturing, and the region is expected to dominate the market.

Europe held the second largest industry 4.0 market share in 2021. The European industry has made significant investments in technologies and skills to upkeep its position in the global market.

The Asia Pacific market growth is navigated by Japan, China, and South Korea owing to their comprehensive processes to embrace industrial automation and implement unsettling technologies in their production system value chain.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaboration among Companies to Safeguard their Brand Values in Global Market

Fundamental players in the market are incessantly rooting for impactful strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to unveil new products by partnering with other corporations to extend their reach to end-users.





List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Cognex Corporation (U.S.)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)





