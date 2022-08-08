RADA Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Results Release & Conference Call on Wednesday, August 17, 2022

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA & TASE: RADA) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
The Company will host a conference call on the same day, starting at 09:00 am ET. Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:
|US:
|1-888-723-3164
|at 9:00 am Eastern Time
|Israel:
|03-918-0610
|at 4:00 pm Israel Time
|International:
|+972-3-918-0610
A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the RADA website at https://www.rada.com/investors
For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA's website at http://www.rada.com beginning 48 hours after the call.
About RADA
RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets which include active military protection (SHORAD, C-RAM), counter-UAS missions, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.
|Company Contact:
Avi Israel, CFO
Tel: +972-76-538 6200
mrkt@rada.com
www.rada.com
|Investor Relations Contact:
EK Global Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: 1 212 378 8040
rada@gkir.com
