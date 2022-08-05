Proactive news headlines including Coinbase, Gold Resource, NEO Battery Materials, Empower Clinics, AMC Entertainment and Stuhini Exploration

New York , Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Coinbase not expected to shine in upcoming earnings, but outlook isn't all bad click here
- Musk and Twitter subpoena advisers in advance of October trial click here
- Palantir set to increase headcount, as Peter Thiel's firm bucks Silicone Valley trend click here
- Gold Resource invited to present optimized feasibility study for Black Forty gold-zinc project at Scoping Environmental Impact Assessment meeting click here
- Murchison Minerals kicks off drilling at its HPM project in Quebec click here
- Kontrol Technologies wins bid to deliver Ontario municipality net zero emissions and carbon action plan click here
- NEO Battery Materials initiates detailed design of silicon anode commercial plant; files patent for key silicon anode technology click here
- Empower Clinics says COVID-19 tests at its Vancouver clinics exceeded 4,000 in July click here
- HealthLynked to host screening of documentary 'Forever: The End of Aging' featuring its information sharing technology click here
- X1 Esports and Entertainment closes acquisition of Tyrus; en route to bigger video games and creator economy business click here
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services sees 2Q revenue climb 20% on Treatment and Services sales growth click here
- Amur Minerals jumps on agreed sale of Kun-Manie click here
- Tocvan Ventures completes seven RC drill holes at Pilar project in Mexico; results expected later this month click here
- AMC Entertainment narrows losses, thanks to Tom Cruise and food margins click here
- Sassy Gold's spinout company Gander Gold identifies potential major new gold trend within Gander gold belt click here
- Great Panther Mining closes sale of Mexican subsidiary click here
- Stuhini Exploration closes first tranche of private placement raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1M click here
- DoorDash's orders and revenues jump in second quarter, but firm posts quarterly loss click here
