Coalition Appoints First Chief Financial Officer, General Counsel, Adds New Board Member to Support Rapid Company Growth and International Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalition , the world's first Active Insurance company designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced it has appointed Jim Young as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), John Littzi as General Counsel, and added Julie Richardson as board member to further accelerate the company's vision to provide security for all. The new hires and board member addition come on the heels of a $250M investment into Coalition in July, boosting the valuation of the company to $5B.



"The new additions to our leadership team bring decades of experience building global technology and finance companies, and are proven leaders who will help Coalition to navigate new markets and accelerate our internal development during a sustained period of rapid growth," said Coalition co-founder and CEO Joshua Motta. "Julie, Jim, and John each have a wealth of experience building large companies that have all grown to become global leaders."

Coalition added the following individuals to its leadership team and board:



Jim Young, Chief Financial Officer: Young brings over 20 years of experience leading global finance companies and public and private technology companies, serving as Chief Financial Officer at Broadridge BR , an S&P 500 company and Fintech leader. Prior to that, Young served in senior finance roles at Visa Inc. including SVP of finance, and played a lead role in Visa's $19B IPO. Most recently, he served as CFO of ag-tech company Indigo Ag. As Coalition's first-ever CFO, Young will play a critical role in scaling the firm's business and financial operations.

John Littzi, General Counsel: As Coalition's General Counsel, John Littzi is responsible for the firm's global legal affairs and serves as principal counsel to the company's Founder and CEO, Joshua Motta, as well as its senior management team and board of directors. Littzi joins Coalition after serving as sole Deputy General Counsel of W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB , an S&P 500 company and one of the largest commercial lines property & casualty insurance holding companies in the United States. Littzi began his career as an associate in the Mergers and Acquisitions and Financial Institutions groups at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom LLP in New York.

Julie Richardson, Board Member: Richardson brings over 25 years of experience on Wall Street in investment banking and private equity roles to Coalition. She currently serves on the boards of UBS UBS , Datadog DDOG , and YEXT YEXT . She also recently served on the board of The Hartford HIG from 2014 to 2020, and chaired the company's audit committee for three years.



"Coalition's vision to provide security for all as the world digitizes is more important now than ever," noted CFO Jim Young. "I'm thrilled to be joining the company at this critical juncture, and to join in Coalition's effort to protect organizations globally with Active Insurance and technology solutions."

"The technology and data at the core of Coalition are unrivaled," said John Littzi. "After spending over a decade at a world class insurance organization, I look forward to using my experience to help Coalition protect and prepare organizations for the digital risks of the future as every part of our global economy becomes more reliant on technology."

"As the landscape of digital risk has evolved and intensified over the past several years, I've been impressed by changemakers in the space seeking a different and better solution," said Julie Richardson. "Coalition's approach to solving digital risk is one I am proud to align with, and I'm honored to be joining this industry-leading team on their journey."

Joining Coalition's executive team at a key moment on its journey to create a safer digital economy, Young, Littzi, and Richardson are poised to support the company as it accelerates its scale and shapes the future of digital insurance.

Coalition was named one of Inc's Best Places to Work in 2021 and was named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Additionally, Joshua Motta has been recognized as one of EY's Entrepreneur of the Year Bay Area winners for 2022.

About Coalition

Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by leading global insurers Arch Insurance North America, Allianz, Ascot Group, Lloyd's of London, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions and Vantage, Coalition offers its Active Insurance products in the US and Canada and its security products to organizations globally. Coalition's Active Risk Platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition is a distributed company with a global workforce that collaborates both digitally and in office hubs across the globe.



