Greenwave to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. ("Greenwave" or the "Company") GWAV, a leading operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, today announced that management will participate in an Opening Bell Ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Danny Meeks, Greenwave's Chief Executive Officer, will lead the ceremony alongside members of the Company's Board of Directors, advisors and investors. The Opening Bell Ceremony celebrates Greenwave's recent uplisting to Nasdaq.
"This is an exciting time for Greenwave's shareholders as we are aggressively growing our revenues, generating positive cashflows from operations, and nearing the completion of the installation of our second automotive shredder, which will more than double our processing capacity," stated Danny Meeks, Chief Executive Officer of Greenwave. "We'd like to thank Greenwave's shareholders for their continued support and trust. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress."
The ceremony will begin at approximately 9:20 a.m., Eastern Time and can be viewed live or via replay here.
About Greenwave
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc. ("Empire"), is a leading operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. At these facilities, Empire collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous) for recycling. Steel is one of the world's most recycled products with the ability to be re-melted and recast numerous times while offering significant economic and environmental benefits when compared with virgin materials. For more information, please visit https://www.greenwavetechnologysolutions.com/.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its revenue growth, opening of additional locations, and cashflow projections. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Contact Info:
Danny Meeks
757-966-1432
