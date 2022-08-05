Technological Innovations, Sustainable Infrastructure and Continuous Investments to drive the Data Center and Cloud Services Market in UAE: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UAE's Data Center Industry is witnessing a surge in the Investments from local as well as global companies to meet the data storage demands of end users.

Etisalat is the major player in UAE Data center market having partnership with Khazna, Gulf Data hub and Pacific Controls to tackle challenges related to government rules.

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) has become the first government entity to migrate its data center to the G42 cloud and enhance its AI capabilities across its digital operations in 2021.

UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market Pipeline: Major Data Center and Cloud Service Market operators are exploring the market to set up their own Data Centers in UAE. Khazna, Etisalat, Equinix and Moro Hub are planning to open new Data Centers to expand their presence in UAE Data Center Market. Amazon Web Services are planning to open three data centers in the UAE whereas Oracle have reaffirmed to open it's second-gen cloud region in Dubai.

Promising Government Initiatives: The increasing demand for reliable, efficient, and flexible Data Center infrastructure among service operators with various ICT initiatives by the government is expected to influence its growth in all the emirates in UAE. With initiatives such as UAE Vision 2021, Smart Dubai 2021, Smart Abu Dhabi and Dubai Pulse Platform, Abu Dhabi Vision 2021, Abu Dhabi Vision 2031 and UAE AI vision 2031, UAE government plans to ensure further investment and utilization of artificial intelligence in major industries which will generate more demand as well as growth for Data Center and Cloud Services Sector.

Future of UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market: Data Center and Cloud Services Market is expected to grow at a double digit positive CAGR during 2021-2026F. The emergence of 5G technology in UAE is likely to grow the adoption of IoT-enabled products in the UAE market, further contributing to the development of data center industry. Technological innovations and advancements, sustainable infrastructure, continuous investments and upcoming data center and cloud projects in the region to drive the UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market.

The report titled " UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by Rapid Digital Penetration along with Increasing Investments to meet the Rising Demand for Data Storage and Cloud Services " by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Data Center and Cloud Services Industry in UAE. The report also covers overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated; market segmentation by type of data center, type of co-location data centers on the basis of number of racks, type of end users, by type of clients and by region; challenges and bottlenecks, growth enablers and drivers; competitive landscape including competition scenario, market shares of major operators on the basis of number of racks and on the basis of MW of power. The report concludes with future market projections of each product segmentation.

Key Segments Covered:-

UAE Data Center Market

By Type of Data Center

Co-Location Data Centers

Managed Data Centers

By Type of Co-Location Data Centers on the basis of Number of Racks

Wholesale Co-Location Data Centers

Retail Co-Location Data Centers

By Type of Clients

Domestic Clients

Global Clients

By Type of Tier Level

Tier III Data Centers

Tier IV Data Centers

By Region on the basis of Number of Racks

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Fujairah

By Type of End Users

IT/ITes

BFSI

Retail

Communication and Media

E-Commerce

Transport and Logistics

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTQ4ODA4

UAE Cloud Services Market

By Type of Cloud Services

Cloud Application Service (SaaS)

Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS)

Cloud Application Infrastructure Service (PaaS)

By Type of Clients

Domestic Clients

Global Clients

By Type of End Users

Retail

E-Commerce

Communication and Media

Telecom

Transport and Logistics

Government

Key Target Audience

Data Center Industry

Cloud Services Industry

Data Center Manufacturing Companies

Data Center Operators

Cloud Services Operators

Co-Location Providers

Telecom Industry

IT/ITes Industry

BFSI Industry

Government Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2016 - 2021

2016 2021 Forecast Period: 2021–2026F

Companies Covered:-

Equipment Manufacturers

Moro Hub

Data Center Vaults

Equinix

eHosting

Khazna

Etisalat

Pacific Controls

Injazat

Gulf Data Hub

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Co-Location Data Center Service Providers in UAE

UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market Current vs Future Overview

Cross Comparison of Data Center Market in UAE with Other Countries

Supply Side Ecosystem of UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market

Demand Side Ecosystem of UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market

Government Regulations for the UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market

Enablers and Growth Drivers in UAE Data Center Market

Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in UAE Data Center Market

Snapshot of Data Construction Companies in UAE Data Center Market

Cloud Services Delivery Model

End User Analysis of UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market

Detailed Analysis on UAE Data Center (Market Size, 2016-2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026F)

Detailed Analysis on UAE Cloud Services (Market Size, 2016-2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026F)

Abu Dhabi Cloud Services Market

Alibaba Cloud Services UAE

AWS Cloud Services UAE

Cloud Services Industry In UAE

Cloud Services Market

Cloud Services Market In UAE

Microsoft Cloud Services UAE

Middle East Data Center Market

Moro Hub Cloud Services UAE

Oracle Cloud Services UAE

Penta Cloud Services UAE

SAP Cloud Services UAE

UAE Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market

UAE Cloud Application Services Market

For more information refer to this link:-

UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market

Related Reports:-

India Data Center And Cloud Services Market Outlook To 2025- Favorable Government Support And Data Localization Leading To Surge In Data Center Adoption

The India data center market was observed to grow with a stable growth pattern in the review period 2014-2020P. Factors such as data localization law, government's digitization drive, rapid movement from cloud computing to the edge computing surge in outsourcing of data center services and others have helped the data center industry to grow in India in terms of revenue.

Indonesia Data Center Market Outlook to 2026 - Growing Tech Savy Population, Internet Penetration Rate and Rising Number of Facilities to Drive the Indonesia Data Center market in the near future

Indonesia data center market was observed to grow with an augmenting growth rate during the review period 2015-2026P. The Indonesia data center market in terms of Revenue has increased at a positive double digit CAGR during the review period 2015-2021. The growth was supported by rising number of data centers, increasing digitization in the country. Increasing internet penetration in Indonesia is contributing towards the high demand for digital services in the country. Augmenting demand for the data center services is driving the DC companies to expand in terms of space to cater to the increasing demand.

KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by rising investments in data centers from private sector and government support towards technology and Cloud first policy

KSA is the largest ICT market in the MENA, and it is well-positioned to become a technology service and cloud hub with access to international connectivity through the Red Sea and the Gulf. KSA Data Centre industry is witnessing robust growth in the era of virtualization and cloud computing. Shifts in creative media content towards Content Delivery Networks, IoT, growth of big data and the roll out of 5G is driving the demand for data consumption in KSA. Improvement in network connectivity, government support, and rapid growth in the adoption of big data, and IoT services have been strong enablers for the growth of the KSA data Center market.

KSA Data Center is moderately concentrated market with STC and Mobily are the top player with the greatest number of data centers. Majority of the Data Center operators are in collaborative terms with other market players to expand their business and reach to the rising demand of data usage by end users. KSA Data Center Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in terms of revenue generation, over the period 2021-2026F. The KSA government's smart city initiatives, adoption of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud first policy are driving the demand for Data Centers.

Follow Us:-

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249