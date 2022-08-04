Avista Corp. Board Declares Common Stock Dividend

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp.'s AVA board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share on the company's common stock. The common stock dividend is payable September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2022.
The declaration of dividends is at the sole discretion of the board of directors. The board considers the level of dividends on a regular basis, taking into account numerous factors, including financial results, business strategies, and economic and competitive conditions.
About Avista Corp.
Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 406,000 customers and natural gas to 372,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA." For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.
This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than historical facts. Such statements speak only as of the date of the news release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, in addition to those discussed herein, all of the factors discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
Dec. 31, 2021 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended
June 30, 2022.
To unsubscribe from Avista's news release distribution, send reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com
Contact:
Avista 24/7 Media Line (509) 495-4174
Media: Laurine Jue (509) 495-2510 laurine.jue@avistacorp.com
Investors: Stacey Wenz (509) 495-2046 stacey.wenz@avistacorp.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.