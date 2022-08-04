Toll Brothers Announces Verona Estates Now Open in Chatsworth, Calif.

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest community in San Fernando Valley, Verona Estates. The Los Angeles County community opened to overwhelming demand with only eight home sites available in the exclusive first phase. The second phase of new homes in Verona Estates will be available in 2023.

This intimate enclave features luxury two-story estate homes ranging from 4,700 to 5,500+ square feet and offers expansive home sites nestled in an established Chatsworth neighborhood adjacent to the Vineyards at Porter Ranch. Distinctive Toll Brothers architecture includes grand double staircases, prep kitchens, luxury outdoor living spaces, optional guest suites, and more.

"Verona Estates is a very special community, featuring award-winning architecture and located in a great pocket of Chatsworth," said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. "This exclusive new community offers a serene and relaxed atmosphere with the convenience of nearby recreation, entertainment, freeways, shopping, and dining."

The new Verona Estates community will boast a beautiful streetscape including a mix of Spanish Colonial, Craftsman, Italianate, Coastal Contemporary, and Modern Farmhouse exteriors on homes offering 5-6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. Homeowners will enjoy no Mello Roos, a low tax rate, and new homes that offer a range of energy-efficient features built into the design, including solar panels, tankless water heaters, and energy-efficient windows.

Children may attend an array of highly sought-after local public and private schools.

Set in Chatsworth, south of the Santa Susana Mountains and adjacent to the Porter Ranch Master Plan, Verona Estates will join an exceptional collection of Toll Brothers homes in the area, including Hillcrest and Westcliffe at Porter Ranch. For more information on Toll Brothers communities in the Los Angeles area, call 844-700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World's Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine's 2022 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

