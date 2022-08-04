Proactive news headlines including Surefire Resources, Creso Pharma, Emyria Ltd and Moho Resources

Sydney, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Surefire Resources NL SRN discovered a new mineralised gold trend in a recent reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at the Yidby Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Creso Pharma Ltd (CPHCOPHF has secured firm commitments to raise approximately A$7 million from institutional, professional and sophisticated investors through the issue of 175 million fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.04 per share. Click here
- Emyria Ltd EMD has kicked off a series of human cell-line pre-clinical studies to advance its MDMA-inspired drug discovery partnership with the University of Western Australia (UWA). Click here
- Moho Resources Ltd MOH is making strong progress with nickel sulphide exploration programs at the Silver Swan North Project in Western Australia. Click here
- West Wits Mining Ltd WWI's revised definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the Phase 1 Qala Shallows operation at Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) in South Africa demonstrates "robust" financials and an opportunity to grow beyond the initial phase, the company says. Click here
- Cobre Ltd CBE has completed a share placement to raise $7 million (before costs) with commitments from sophisticated and both international and domestic institutional investors to support the acquisition of Kalahari Metals Ltd, which owns the Ngami Project in Botswana. Click here
- American Rare Earths Ltd ARR has grown the Halleck Creek Rare Earth project in Wyoming, US, to more than 6,000 acres or 24.5 square kilometres with the addition of the newly staked Bluegrass area, which has demonstrated its potential with surface samples up to 5,065 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide (TREO). Click here
- Chase Mining Corporation Ltd CML welcomes the news that Red Fox Resources FXR Pty Ltd, in which Chase holds a 40% stake, has been granted exploration permits (EPMs) across all tenements at the Selwyn Project, south of Cloncurry in northwest Queensland. Click here
- Lindian Resources Ltd LIN has a new CEO with Alistair Stephens to step into the role from Monday, August 8, 2022, and his first task will be to oversee the acquisition of Malawi company Rift Valley Resource Developments Limited and its globally significant Kangankunde Rare Earths Project. Click here
- Blue Star Helium Ltd (BNLBSNLF has spudded the Sammons 315310C helium well — the first asset to target the company's Serenity prospect in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here
- Dart Mining NL DTM is pleased with the findings from a regional soil survey at its Granite Flat Copper-Gold Project in Victoria, where it's one step closer to understanding the scale of a base and precious metals system. Click here
- Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd RAD has secured key agreements with leading diagnostics and biopharmaceuticals companies Lantheus and Nanomab – a strategic collaboration to develop the NM-01 imaging agent and a licensing agreement for imaging rights in China and worldwide IP rights for NM-01, respectively. Click here
- Kingwest Resources Ltd KWR has upsized its share purchase plan to $2.5 million amid strong shareholder demand. Click here
- Anson Resources Ltd ASN has delivered a material increase of up to 70% in lithium brine assays with drilling in the Clastic Zones of the Long Canyon No.2 well at the Paradox Lithium Project, in Utah, USA. Click here
- Jindalee Resources Ltd JRL has welcomed highly experienced lithium industry executive Darren Wates to the board as an independent non-executive director. Click here
- Brookside Energy Ltd BRK had notched up another success in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma's world-class Anadarko Basin with commercial production of oil and rich gas underway at the high-impact Flames 3-10-1S-3W WXH1 Well. Click here
- Frontier Energy Ltd FHE has positively assessed the hydrogen potential of its WA-based Bristol Springs green energy project in Western Australia through a pre-feasibility study (PFS). Click here
- Galileo Mining Ltd GAL has underscored the "considerable" potential of the Callisto discovery within the Norseman Project in Western Australia with extensive continuity of rhodium mineralisation unearthed in the second reverse circulation (RC) drilling program on the tenure. Click here
