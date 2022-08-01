Ero Copper Appoints Jill Angevine to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. EROERO ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jill Angevine to the board of directors (the "Board") effective August 1, 2022. Ms. Angevine's appointment increases the size of the Company's Board to ten directors, eight of whom are independent.
Ms. Angevine is a finance professional with more than 25 years of experience in the investment management industry including portfolio management, capital markets and equity research. She currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Brownstone Asset Management, a private investment management firm, and holds non-executive directorships at Tourmaline Oil Corp. and Advantage Energy Ltd.
Ms. Angevine holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary and has earned the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), and the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D) designations.
Commenting on the appointment, Noel Dunn, Executive Chairman stated, "I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Angevine to Ero's Board. Her wealth of financial and capital markets experience makes her a valuable addition to our team and further broadens the range of skills and backgrounds represented on our Board."
ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP
Ero Copper Corp is a high-margin, high-growth, clean copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A., 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), namely comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil.
ERO COPPER CORP.
|/s/ David Strang
|For further information contact:
|David Strang, CEO
|Courtney Lynn, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(604) 335-7504
info@erocopper.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.