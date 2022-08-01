Enact Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second quarter GAAP Net Income of $205 million, or $1.25 per diluted share

Second quarter Adjusted Operating Income of $205 million, or $1.26 per diluted share

Second quarter return on equity of 20.1% and adjusted operating return on equity of 20.2%

Record Insurance-in-Force of $238 billion, a 9% increase from second quarter 2021

PMIERs Sufficiency of 166% or $2,047 million

Book value per share of $25.06

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. ACT today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

"This was another strong quarter for Enact in which we delivered record results," said Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. "Our performance reflects the continued execution of our strategy, the strength and resiliency of our business model, and the sustained performance of our outstanding team. We pursued our strategy of disciplined growth, maintained a strong balance sheet, took additional steps to enhance our risk profile and financial flexibility, and continued to invest in our business and return capital to our shareholders. While economic uncertainty has increased and mortgage rates have come off historically low levels, overall market conditions and the longer-term drivers of demand remain constructive, and we believe we are well positioned to execute on our strategy in a dynamic environment. Going forward, we remain committed to our goal of increasing the accessibility and affordability of home ownership and to driving value creation for all stakeholders."

Key Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share data or otherwise noted) 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Net Income (loss) $205 $165 $131 Diluted Net Income (loss) per share $1.25 $1.01 $0.80 Adjusted Operating Income (loss) $205 $165 $134 Adj. Diluted Operating Income (loss) per share $1.26 $1.01 $0.82 NIW ($B) $17 $19 $27 Primary IIF ($B) $238 $232 $217 Persistency 80 % 76 % 63 % Net Premiums Earned $237 $234 $242 Losses Incurred $(62 ) $(10 ) $30 Loss Ratio (26 )% (4 )% 12 % Operating Expenses $61 $57 $67 Expense Ratio 26 % 24 % 27 % Net Investment Income $36 $35 $35 Return on Equity 20.1 % 16.2 % 13.0 % Adjusted Operating Return on Equity 20.2 % 16.2 % 13.4 % PMIERs Sufficiency ($) $2,047 $2,261 $1,941 PMIERs Sufficiency (%) 166 % 176 % 165 %

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $205 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, compared with $165 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 and $131 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year improvement in net income was primarily driven by lower losses from favorable reserve development. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was $205 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared with $165 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 and $134 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

New insurance written (NIW) was $17 billion, down 7% compared to $19 billion in the first quarter of 2022, and down 35% compared to $27 billion in the second quarter of 2021, driven by lower estimated originations given the recent increase in interest rates. Our NIW for the second quarter was comprised of 93% monthly premium policies and 96% purchase originations.

Primary Insurance-In-Force was $238 billion, up 2% compared to $232 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and up 9% compared to $217 billion in the second quarter of 2021, driven by strong NIW and increasing persistency.

Persistency for the second quarter of 2022 was 80%, up from 76% in the first quarter of 2022 and 63% in the second quarter of 2021. The continued increase in persistency to approximate historical norms was primarily driven by an increase in mortgage rates and an ongoing decline in the percentage of our in-force policies with mortgage rates above current rates.

Net premiums earned were $237 million, up 1% compared to $234 million in the first quarter of 2022 and down 2% compared to $242 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net earned premium yield was down from the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021, driven by the lapse of older, higher-priced policies as compared to our new insurance written, lower single premium cancellations and higher ceded premiums sequentially.

Losses incurred for the second quarter of 2022 were $(62) million and the loss ratio was (26)%, compared to $(10) million and (4)%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022, driven by a reserve release of $96 million primarily from favorable cure performance on 2020 COVID related delinquencies. Current quarter losses incurred and the loss ratio also compared favorably to results of the second quarter 2021 of $30 million and 12%, respectively, driven by the favorable reserve development in the current quarter partially offset by higher new delinquencies from recent large books that are aging and going through their normal loss development pattern.

The percentage of loans in default at quarter end was 2.06%, compared to 2.40% as of March 31, 2022, and 3.60% as of June 30, 2021, as cures continued to outpace new delinquencies.

Operating expenses in the current quarter were $61 million and the expense ratio was 26%, compared to $57 million and 24%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher general and administrative costs. Current quarter expenses compared favorably to results of the second quarter of 2021 of $67 million and 27%, respectively, driven by lower costs allocated by our Parent, Genworth Holdings, Inc., partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses in the current quarter.

Net investment income for the second quarter of 2022 was $36 million, up modestly as compared to $35 million for each of the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021.

Annualized return on equity for the second quarter of 2022 was 20.1%, and annualized adjusted operating return on equity was 20.2%. Current-quarter results compare favorably to both the first quarter 2022 results of 16.2% and 16.2%, respectively, and second quarter 2021 results of 13.0% and 13.4%, respectively. Sequential improvements in both return on equity and adjusted operating return on equity were driven, in part, by lower losses in the current quarter, the change in unrealized gains / losses in our asset portfolio, and the execution of a $23 million dividend in the second quarter of 2022.

Capital and Liquidity

PMIERs sufficiency for the quarter was 166% and $2,047 million above the published PMIERs requirements, compared to 176% and $2,261 million above the published PMIERs requirements in the first quarter of 2022. The sequential decrease in PMIERs sufficiency was driven by NIW, the $242 million distribution from our flagship insurance writer and the amortization of existing reinsurance transactions, partially offset by our business cash flows and lower delinquencies.

PMIERs sufficiency benefited from a 0.30 multiplier applied to the risk-based required asset factor for certain non-performing loans, which resulted in a reduction of the published PMIERs required assets by an estimated $178 million at the end of the current quarter, compared to $272 million at the end of the first quarter 2022 and $760 million at the end of the second quarter 2021. These amounts are gross of incremental reinsurance benefits from the elimination of the 0.30 multiplier.

Enact Holdings, Inc. held $468 million of cash as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $225 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to our $242 million distribution from our flagship insurance writer partially offset by our common dividend paid in the current quarter.

On June 30, 2022, Enact Holdings, Inc. entered into a five-year $200 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility. The company may use borrowings under the Credit Facility for working capital needs and general corporate purposes, including capital contributions to our insurance subsidiaries.

Recent Events

Moody's Investors Service upgraded the insurance financial strength rating for Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation - to Baa1 from Baa2, and Enact's long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured debt rating to Ba1 from Ba2. The outlook for the ratings is stable.





Conference Call and Financial Supplement Information

Exhibit A: Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 REVENUES: Premiums $ 237,386 $ 234,279 $ 242,480 Net investment income 35,776 35,146 34,689 Net investment gains (losses) (381 ) (339 ) (1,753 ) Other income 760 502 705 Total revenues 273,541 269,588 276,121 LOSSES AND EXPENSES: Losses incurred (61,563 ) (10,446 ) 30,003 Acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals 58,201 54,262 63,050 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles 3,230 3,090 3,597 Interest expense 12,786 12,776 12,745 Total losses and expenses 12,654 59,682 109,395 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 260,887 209,906 166,726 Provision for income taxes 56,152 45,276 35,914 NET INCOME $ 204,735 $ 164,630 $ 130,812 Net investment (gains) losses 381 339 1,753 Costs associated with reorganization 104 222 2,316 Taxes on adjustments (102 ) (118 ) (854 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 205,118 $ 165,073 $ 134,027 Loss ratio (1) (26 )% (4 )% 12 % Expense ratio (2) 26 % 24 % 27 % Earnings Per Share Data: Net Income per share Basic $ 1.26 $ 1.01 $ 0.80 Diluted $ 1.25 $ 1.01 $ 0.80 Adj operating income per share Basic $ 1.26 $ 1.01 $ 0.82 Diluted $ 1.26 $ 1.01 $ 0.82 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 162,842 162,841 162,840 Diluted 163,225 163,054 162,840





(1)The ratio of losses incurred to net earned premiums. (2)The ratio of acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals, and amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles to net earned premiums. Expenses associated with strategic transaction preparations and restructuring costs decreased the expense ratio by zero percentage points for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 and one percentage point for the three months ended June 30, 2021.



Exhibit B: Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Assets 2Q22 4Q21 2Q21 Investments: Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale, at fair value $ 4,909,362 $ 5,266,339 $ 5,256,467 Short term investments — — 12,499 Total investments 4,909,362 5,266,339 5,268,966 Cash and cash equivalents 583,947 425,828 435,323 Accrued investment income 33,103 31,061 30,843 Deferred acquisition costs 26,689 27,220 28,322 Premiums receivable 41,036 42,266 43,287 Deferred tax asset 98,695 — — Other assets 67,601 73,059 55,348 Total assets $ 5,760,433 $ 5,865,773 $ 5,862,089 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Loss reserves $ 558,894 $ 641,325 $ 624,256 Unearned premiums 224,781 246,319 263,573 Other liabilities 154,656 130,604 119,289 Long-term borrowings 741,602 740,416 739,269 Deferred tax liability — 1,586 25,851 Total liabilities 1,679,933 1,760,250 1,772,238 Equity: Common stock 1,628 1,628 1,628 Additional paid-in capital 2,377,042 2,371,861 2,369,601 Accumulated other comprehensive income (293,027 ) 83,581 159,854 Retained earnings 1,994,857 1,648,453 1,558,768 Total equity 4,080,500 4,105,523 4,089,851 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,760,433 $ 5,865,773 $ 5,862,089 Book value per share $ 25.06 $ 25.21 $ 25.12 Book value per share excluding AOCI $ 26.86 $ 24.70 $ 24.13 U.S. GAAP ROE (1) 20.1 % 14.8 % 13.0 % Net investment (gains) losses 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.2 % Costs associated with reorganization 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.2 % Taxes on adjustments 0.0 % 0.0 % (0.1 )% Adjusted Operating ROE(2) 20.2 % 14.8 % 13.4 % Debt to Capital Ratio 15 % 15 % 15 %





(1) Calculated as annualized net income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods' ending total stockholders' equity (2) Calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods' ending total stockholders' equity

