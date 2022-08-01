Ceridian to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian CDAYCDAY, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.
Upcoming Investor Conferences
David Ossip, Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Ceridian management will present at the following investor conferences:
- The BMO Virtual "Spotlight Series" on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
- The Citi Global Technology Conference at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through the Ceridian Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.
About Ceridian
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, the flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.
For more information, contact:
Erik Zimmer
Head of Investor Relations
Matthew Wells
Senior Director of Investor Relations
1-844-829-9499
investors@ceridian.com
