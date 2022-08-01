F&I Sentinel Expands Leadership Team, Adding Timothy J. Barchie as Chief Financial Officer

Tallahassee, FL, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&I Sentinel today announced that Timothy (Tim) J. Barchie will join F&I Sentinel as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on August 1, 2022. Barchie is a senior finance executive with significant experience in accounting/finance, operational, and systems functions for companies across a broad range of growth stages. Most recently, he served as CFO for GoFan, an event management software company. He will work closely with Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Stephen McDaniel in developing multi-level growth plans that involve goal alignment, efficient deployment of capital, and detailed tracking to plan.
"We've grown rapidly over the last two years and it's the right time to onboard an experienced CFO to lead our company's accounting, financial management, and operations," McDaniel said. "Tim's track record of success and his CFO experience, extensive financial knowledge and expertise, and outstanding leadership will be a great asset to the F&I Sentinel team as it continues to expand."
Prior to joining F&I Sentinel, Barchie served as Chief Operating & Financial Officer with HGS Colibrium, an enterprise software company specializing in automation solutions and tech-enabled services for the health care payer markets. CFO with Stonebranch Inc., an international enterprise software company in workload automation and IT operations management; and CFO with Kinetix LLC, a privately-held professional services firm that delivers talent acquisition and human resource consulting solutions.
"F&I Sentinel has quickly established itself as a leader in the F&I compliance space with Citadel®, and I am excited to help drive its continued growth," said Tim Barchie.
F&I Sentinel's cloud-based CITADEL® SaaS platform is an efficient turn-key compliance solution that protects finance companies, dealers, and consumers by mitigating reputation, financial, litigation, and regulatory risks in connection with the sales and financing of vehicle finance and insurance products.
Barchie earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from Florida State University and studied Business Law Curriculum at Rutgers University Law School.
About F&I Sentinel
F&I Sentinel is the automotive industry's leading compliance and regulatory risk mitigation solutions provider. F&I Sentinel continuously monitors marketplace developments across the United States to ensure that F&I products comply with corporate financing requirements, meet fiscal viability standards, and provide value to the consumer. F&I Sentinel's FAIRRCalc® proprietary software provides real-time GAP waiver refund quotes inclusive of cancellation fees to automotive finance companies. F&I Sentinel is a privately owned Tallahassee, Florida-based company founded in 2018 to serve the automotive finance industry. For more information about our innovative solutions, please visit http://www.fandisentinel.com and follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/f-i-sentinel
# # #
Press F&I Sentinel 8502221996 press@fandisentinel.com
