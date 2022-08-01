Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces Completion of FTAI Infrastructure Spin-Off

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC FTAI ("FTAI") announced today that it has successfully completed the spin-off of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. ("FTAI Infrastructure") on August 1, 2022. Starting on August 2, 2022, FTAI Infrastructure will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FIP" and FTAI will resume trading under the ticker symbol "FTAI". Holders of FTAI common shares as of the record date of July 21, 2022 and through the distribution date of August 1, 2022, and those who purchased FTAI common shares on the "regular-way" market after the close of business on the record date and up to and including through the distribution date, have been electronically issued one share of FTAI Infrastructure common stock for each FTAI common share of FTAI held.



About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

FTAI owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to information regarding the transactions contemplated by the spin-off and the commencement of trading. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead are based on our present beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to FTAI. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "target," "projects," "contemplates" or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of FTAI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and FTAI's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022, as updated by annual, quarterly and other reports FTAI files, which are available on FTAI's website (www.ftandi.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for FTAI to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. FTAI expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FTAI's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

(212) 798-6128

aandreini@fortress.com