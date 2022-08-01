Micropropagation Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027. Homegrown Produce and Plant Tissue Culture Increasing the Development of the Market - Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Arizton market research report, micropropagation market will grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2022-2027and the market revenue to reach USD 3 billion by 2027. The development is generally in the form of shoot buds or shoots, which are further rooted for the completion of plantlets. Therefore, micropropagation plays a significant role in crop improvement, which will further expand the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



The demand for disease-free plants in the horticulture & agriculture sector, coupled with the innovations in cell culture technology, is expected to grow significantly. Therefore, the use of micropropagation in agriculture & horticulture industry is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

During the pandemic, there was an increase in demand for organic fruits and vegetables grown at home using micropropagation. Building new labs with standard measurements, culture areas, and greenhouses is simple for large industries, but not for home growers. As a result, the growing interest in homegrown produce, as well as the expansion of the plant tissue culture market, are expected to drive the growth of the global micropropagation market during the forecast period.

Micropropagation Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) Around $3 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) Over $1 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) Over 10% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Crop Type, End-User, Sales Channel, Container Type, and Region GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS Europe, APAC, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

The popularity of medicinal plants is on the rise as people diversify their interests in homegrown medicine plants. Hence, the increased demand for medicinal plants pushes the need for micropropagation. The demand for micropropagation is expected to surge further during the forecast period due to the popularity of medicinal plants in India, the US, and others. In recent years, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) (psychoactive) and low THC (industrial hemp) gained momentum in the field of medicine and food. Tissue culture clones contribute to the production of disease-free plants and the development of various technologies for genetic improvement. Therefore, the development of cannabis as a medicinal crop is essential in the plant tissue culture market, expanding the demand for the micropropagation of medicinal plants for various applications.

Globally, micropropagation products are widely used. The rising demand for micropropagation products prompts several new vendors to enter the market, and the competition among these vendors leads to the launch of several innovations and cutting-edge products. These businesses compete on a variety of fronts, including cost, dependability, accessibility, and branding. The most crucial elements for sellers to have an advantage over rival vendors are market price and quality.

Key Insights

Europe & APAC are the key regions dominating the Micropropagation market as the demand for horticulture products (orchids & ornamentals, bananas, tomatoes, corn & others) are rising across the region.

Orchids & ornamentals segment dominating the micropropagation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.04% during 2022-2027.

In 2020, according to Agrarmarkt Information-Gesellschaft, (AMI), the German market for flowers and ornamental plants (market volume) grew by approximately 5.2%. Hence, such expansion in the ornamental's plants market is supporting the demand for the micropropagation market in Germany during the forecast period.

The Test tube & petri dishes segment is expected to add a revenue of $628.98 million in the micropropagation market during the forecast period.

Rivers Biotech, AgriForest biotechnologies, Booms Pharm and Agristarts are some of the leading players dominating the Micropropagation market. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product extensions and growth in technological innovations.

In 2021, the company AgriForest biotechnologies received funding from the Canada-BC Agri innovation program to produce disease-free hazelnut plants.

Crop Type:

Banana

Horticulture

Medicinal Plant

Agriculture and Vegetables

Small Fruits

Others

End-Users:

Farmers

Research Labs

Others





Sales Channel

Online

Office

Container Type

Test Tube & Petri Dishes

Glass Bottles

Plastic Containers





Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK France Germany Netherlands

APAC India Japan China Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa







Major Vendors

Rivers Biotech

AgriForest Bio-Technolgies

Booms Pharm

Agristarts

Caisson Labs

Dark Heart Industries

Other Prominent Vendors

PlantMedia

Segra International

Phytocultures

Tissue Grown Corporation

Knight Hollow Nursery

Phytoclone

Lifeasible

Deroose Plants

Explore garden tools market profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707