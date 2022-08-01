Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on Aug 8, 2022 to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS, a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
To access the live call by phone, please pre-register for the call here. A live audio webcast of the event and accompanying slides may also be accessed through the "Events and Presentations" page of the "Investors and Media" section of the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.
About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in complement, we ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years with the approval of the first and only targeted C3 therapy. We are advancing this science to continually develop transformative medicines for people living with rare, retinal, and neurological diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Investor Contact:
Meredith Kaya
meredith.kaya@apellis.com
617.599.8178
