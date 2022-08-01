Iridex to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation IRIX, a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the Company will release financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after the close of trading on Monday, August 15, 2022. The Company's management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.
Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering here. Participants are required to register at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. To listen to the live webcast and a replay, please visit the "Investors" section of the Company's website at: www.iridex.com.
About Iridex
Iridex is a worldwide leader in developing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company's proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex's current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma, diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States and Germany through a direct sales force and in more than 100 countries through a network of independent distributors. For more information, visit www.iridex.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Hunter Cabi
investors@iridex.com
