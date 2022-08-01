Chimerix to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide an Operational Update on August 8, 2022

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix CMRX, a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and to provide a business overview.
To access the live conference call, please dial (646) 307-1963 (domestic) or (800) 715-9871 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time, and refer to conference ID 1222397. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors' section of the Company's website, www.chimerix.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Chimerix website approximately two hours after the event.
About Chimerix
Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company's most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma.
CONTACTS:
Michelle LaSpaluto
919 972-7115
ir@chimerix.com
Will O'Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
will@sternir.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.