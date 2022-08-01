Teknova to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022

HOLLISTER, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. ("Teknova") TKNO, a leading provider of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, following the close of market.
Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Participants can access the live webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Teknova website and at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s88ivr8z. To receive a PIN number for dial in, participants can register for the webcast via this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI212f2574e2aa4cf68a5e40a4de877e89. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.
About Teknova
Teknova is expediting clinical breakthroughs in life sciences by providing custom products and reagents for drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. With a focus on agility and customization, Teknova delivers research-grade and GMP products, including cell culture media and supplements, protein and nucleic acid purification buffers, and molecular biology reagents for a multitude of established and emerging applications, including cell and gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics, genomics, and synthetic biology. Teknova's proprietary processes enable the manufacture and delivery of high-quality, custom, made-to-order products with short turnaround times and at scale across all stages of development, including commercialization.
Investor Contacts Matt Lowell Chief Financial Officer matt.lowell@teknova.com +1 831-637-1100 Sara Michelmore MacDougall Advisors smichelmore@macdougall.bio +1 781-235-3060 Media Contact Jenn Henry Senior Vice President, Marketing jenn.henry@teknova.com +1 831-313-1259
