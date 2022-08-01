Cohen & Company Sets Release Date for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen & Company Inc. COHN will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that morning to discuss these results.



About Cohen & Company

Cohen & Company is a financial services company specializing in fixed income markets and SPAC markets. It was founded in 1999 as an investment firm focused on small-cap banking institutions but has grown to provide an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company's operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, and matched book repo financing as well as new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company's subsidiaries, J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial Europe Limited S.A. in Europe. A division of JVB, Cohen & Company Capital Markets is the Company's full-service boutique investment banking platform focusing on SPAC advisory, capital markets advisory, and M&A advisory, with clients primarily in the financial technology (commonly referred to as "fintech") and SPAC spaces. The Asset Management segment manages assets through collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, and investment funds. As of June 30, 2022, the Company managed approximately $2.2 billion in primarily fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including US and European trust preferred securities, subordinated debt, and corporate loans. As of June 30, 2022, 52.8% of the Company's assets under management were in collateralized debt obligations that Cohen & Company manages, which were all securitized prior to 2008. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments the Company holds related to its SPAC franchise and other investments the Company has made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support its trading, matched book repo, or other capital markets business activity. For more information, please visit www.cohenandcompany.com.

