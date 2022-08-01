HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages MINISO Group Holdings (MNSO) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges MINISO Group Holdings Limited MNSO investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.



MINISO Group Holdings Limited MNSO Investigation:



The investigation focuses on MINISO's statements about its core business model and use of its IPO proceeds.

More specifically, MINISO has repeatedly attributed its fast growth to its MINISO Retail Partner model and claimed the model is an asset-light, high-margin network of thousands of allegedly independent franchise stores who shoulder capital expenditures and operating expenses while selling company-branded products.

The company's claims came into serious question on July 26, 2022, when analyst Blue Orca Capital published a scathing report accusing MINISO of lying about the model. In contrast to MINISO's claims, Blue Orca determined that the company itself owns and operates about 40% of MINISO stores and, in addition, hundreds of stores are registered to company executives or persons connected to its Chairman. Blue Orca attributed MINISO's secret ownership and operation of stores to years of declining store revenues and profits and its slashed franchise fee, together indicating "a retail brand in stark decline."

Blue Orca also concluded that, shortly after MINISO completed its $600 million IPO in October 2020 "that MINISO's chairman, Ye Guofu, bilked hundreds of millions of freshly raised capital from public investors through a series of crooked transactions revolving around the purchase and construction of a massive headquarters in China."

This news sent the price of MINISO American Depositary Shares sharply lower on July 26, 2022.

Most recently, on July 29, 2022 Blue Orca responded to MINISO's purported July 28 "rebuttal," and observed in part that the company (1) simply ignored Blue Orca's finding that the company owns and operates about 40% of MINISO stores, and (2) admitted its chairman Ye Guofu did not contribute funds to the RMB 346 million deposit to purchase land for MINISO's headquarters.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether MINISO lied about the success of the Retail Partner model and the use of its IPO proceeds," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

