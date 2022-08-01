BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq - MITO), Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE - RMO), One Medical (Nasdaq - ONEM), Hanger, Inc. (NYSE - HNGR)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq - MITO)

Under the terms of the agreement and plan of merger, Stealth BioTherapeutics will be acquired by a consortium of investors led by Morningside Venture (I) Investments Ltd. for itself and on behalf of its affiliates ("Morningside") and J. Wood Capital Advisors LLC ("J. Wood Capital") (the "Consortium") in an all-cash transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the Consortium will buy MITO for $0.03125 per share and $0.375 per ADS in an all-cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Stealth BioTherapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the Consortium is paying too little for the Company.



Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE - RMO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Romeo Power will be acquired by Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq - NKLA) in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the proposed exchange ratio implies a consideration of $0.74 per Romeo share and values 100% of Romeo's equity at approximately $144 million. The investigation concerns whether the Romeo Power Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the Nikola Corporation is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $7.44 for the Company's shares.



One Medical (Nasdaq - ONEM)

Under the terms of the agreement, One Medical will be acquired by Amazon (Nasdaq - AMZN). Under the terms of the agreement, One Medical stockholders will receive $18.00 in cash per share. The transaction is valued at approximately 3.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the One Medical Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Amazon is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $30.18 for the Company's shares.



Hanger, Inc. (NYSE - HNGR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Hanger will be acquired by Patient Square Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Hanger stockholders will receive $18.75 in cash per share, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $1.25 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Hanger will become a privately held company, and its common stock will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The investigation concerns whether the Hanger Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Patient Square Capital is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $25.54 for the Company's shares.



