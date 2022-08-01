Saia LTL Freight Opens Fifth Terminal in New York State

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. SAIA announced today that Saia LTL Freight has opened a new terminal near Binghamton, New York. The new facility is the fifth for Saia in the Empire State and is situated to provide customers with enhanced service in the region, and throughout the carrier's network, as the company continues to fill in geography.



"As we've said, getting closer to our customers to provide higher levels of service is an important part of our value proposition," said Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. "The support of both our operations and sales teams has helped to make our expansion strategy across the region and the country a tremendous success."

In the second quarter alone, Saia has opened four new terminals, in new markets. Year-to-date, the company has opened a total of six facilities including Binghamton. Through the latter half of the year, an additional seven to 10 new terminals are slated to open.

"Not only have we seen a tremendous response from existing customers, shippers who are asking us to handle their freight needs in these markets, we also are growing our customer base as new businesses hear about us and our service," Mull explained. "Our brand is strong because of our commitment to putting the customers' needs first."

Saia continues to recruit both city and line drivers for the Binghamton terminal as well as for other facilities located in the state. The company currently operates its Driver Academy program at 10 locations throughout its network and in some areas has partnered with technical colleges and truck driving schools in an effort to fill open positions. Interested candidates can visit Drive for Us to learn more about available job opportunities and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. SAIA offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 182 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com .