APAC Data Center Colocation Market to Reach Over $18 Billion By 2027. Vantage Data Centers Leading the New Entrants List - Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, APAC data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2022-2027 reaching investment of more than USD 18 billion. The data center market in APAC is mainly dominated by colocation providers, followed by internet and cloud service providers. There are also many cloud-based service providers that are dependent on the construction of facilities by colocation providers to collocate space on a wholesale basis.



APAC Data Center Colocation Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) Over $18 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) Around $12 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 7.13% MARKET SIZE BY AREA (2027) 12.76 million Sq. Ft MARKET SIZE- POWER CAPACITY (2027) 2,668 MW BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Colocation Service, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Region COUNTRIES COVERED China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, and Southeast Asia

Millions of dollars are being invested by new players in the building of core and shell properties throughout APAC. Within two years of the initial build-out, the full commissioning of these new facilities is anticipated. Large data center investments in APAC nations will significantly boost the local economy through taxation. To lower their CAPEX and OPEX, data center operators, however, favor to construct facilities in areas with tax incentives. Therefore, to encourage the building of data centers throughout the predicted period, it is crucial for the government to offer tax breaks and incentives. The construction of data centers continues to grow at a substantial pace as leading data center services providers invest more than $1 billion in new development and expansions. The rise in demand across several industries has led data center suppliers to sign several M&A contracts to expand their portfolios. The data center market is also interested in the acquisition of data centers by real estate and investment firms.

Key Insights

In 2021, GDS Services led the market in terms of investment, contributing to around one-fifth of the overall investment in the APAC market. Other major investors included companies such as Equinix, Digital Realty, AirTrunk, Keppel Data Centres, 21Vianet Group (VNET), NTT Communication, SpaceDC, and NEXTDC, among others.

M&As and Joint Ventures will lead to new colocation data center operators entering various APAC markets. For instance, in 2021, Vantage Data Centers acquired PCCW's data centers in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur to establish its foothold in the region.

Wholesale colocation contributed to 32% of the revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow rapidly across APAC in coming years, owing to increasing demand for computing capacity from enterprises, cloud providers, big data, and IoT organizations.

Renewable energy adoption is increasing rapidly in APAC. In 2022, Sify Technologies announced the signing of power purchase agreements for wind and solar power with Vibrant Energy Holding for over 220 MW in India.

Market Segmentation

Colocation Service

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction





Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure





Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure





Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units



Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

Tier Standard

Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV



Region

APAC China Hong Kong Australia New Zealand India Japan Taiwan South Korea Rest of APAC Southeast Asia





Key Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Delta Electronics

EAE

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Shenzhen Envicool Technology

Siemens

KOHLER (SDMO)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Socomec

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Key Construction Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Aurecon

CSF Group

DSCO Group

Gammon Construction

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

PM Group

Studio One Design

NTT Facilities Group

Other Prominent Construction Contractors

Chung Hing Engineers Group

AWP Architects

BYME Engineering Ltd

Corgan

DPR Construction

Faithful+Gould

Fortis Construction

Hutchinson Builders

ISG

Kienta Engineering

Linesight

LSK Engineering

M+W Group

Nakano Corporation

Obayashi Corporation

Powerware Systems (PWS)

Sato Kogyo

Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

Red-Engineering

Turner & Townsend

Key Data Center Investors

AirTrunk Operating

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Global Switch

KDDI

Keppel Data Centers

NEXTDC

NTT Global Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centers

SUNeVison

Vianet Group

Other Prominent Data Center Colocation Service Providers

AIMS Data Centre

Bharti Airtel

Big Data Exchange (BDx)

Bridge Data Centers

Canberra Data Centers

Chayora

ChinData Group

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

CtrlS

Iron Mountain

LG Uplus

Mantra Data Centers

Pi Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Regal Orion

Sify Technologies

Space DC

Tenglong Holdings Group

Yotta Infrastructure

VADS

New Entrants

Data Center First

Vantage Data Centers

