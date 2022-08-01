Cincinnati, Ohio, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- *** Media Advisory ***

The Port's Laura Brunner to testify before members of the U.S. Senate on the negative impact institutional investors have had on the Hamilton County, Ohio housing market

What : U.S. Senate hearing on how renters and communities are impacted by today's housing market.

Who : Laura Brunner, President & CEO of The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority (The Port), will testify before members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, including Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Ranking Member Patrick J. Toomey (R–PA), and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D–MA), on the impact institutional investors have had on the lack of homeownership opportunities for area residents wanting to generate personal wealth through home equity.

When : Tuesday, August 2, 10:00 AM EDT

Where : The Dirksen Senate Office Building 538, Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.

How to watch : hearing | Hearings | United States Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs (senate.gov)

The U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs will meet in open session, hybrid format, to conduct a hearing entitled "The Rent Eats First: How Renters and Communities are Impacted by Today's Housing Market."

The witnesses presenting testimony before the U.S. Senate subcommittee will be:

Laura Brunner, President and CEO, The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority

Professor Matthew Desmond, Maurice P. During Professor of Sociology and Director of The Eviction Lab, Princeton University

Rosana Morey, Small Property Owner

Darion Dunn, Managing Partner, Atlantica Properties

Diane Yentel, President and CEO, National Low Income Housing Coalition

Background Information from December 8, 2021 - Press Release - The Port Takes Action to Protect Renters and Promote Affordable Single-Family Homeownership

