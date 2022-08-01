Steelcase Named a Best Employer for Women by Forbes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase SCS is pleased to announce it has been included on the 2022 Forbes List for Best Employers for Women, ranking 13 out of 400 organizations recognized.



The Best Employers for Women have been identified in an independent survey of 50,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. The sample included more than 30,000 women. The survey was conducted using several online access panels, providing a representative sample of the U.S. workforce.

This award recognizes companies who rank highly in the areas of parental leave, family support, flexibility, inclusive hiring practices, representation, career and pay equity.

"At Steelcase, we put our people at the center of everything we do. We aspire every day to foster a culture of belonging where women can thrive. We seek to provide rich, professional growth pathways and an environment that supports all employees' needs to balance life and work commitments," said Donna Flynn, Vice President, Global Talent Management. "Currently, women make up 33% of top executive positions at Steelcase and our Board of Directors is comprised of 64% of women. We are honored to be included on this year's list of best places to work for women, alongside so many other great organizations."

Earlier this year, Steelcase was named to Forbes' List of America's Best Large Employers for companies with at least 1,000 employees, ranking 147 out of the 500 companies and was recognized on Forbes' List of Best Employers for New Grads, ranking 43 out of 500 companies. In addition to the Forbes awards, Steelcase has been recognized by its peers and third-party organizations around the world for its commitments to people, the planet and our communities.

About Steelcase Inc.

Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create places that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures, and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture, and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal year 2022 revenue of $2.8 billion. For more information, visit steelcase.com.

