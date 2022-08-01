Hartman's Ami Figg Named 2022 Woman of Influence by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum

Houston, TX, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobeSt.com Real Estate Forum, a top commercial real estate (CRE) news source, and community, announced this year's 2022 Woman of Influence award winner for the Broker – Landlord/Agency Representation category as Hartman Income REIT's senior leasing agent, Ami Figg.
Ami Figg was selected from nominations countrywide as a woman who drives the commercial real estate industry forward. Her influential work to drive diversity in the upper levels of management, as well as positioning the industry for a more inclusive future singled her out as a prominent figure and a driving force for the future of commercial real estate.
Ami Figg is a seasoned sales professional with over nineteen years of experience. As a senior leasing agent, Mrs. Figg is responsible for Hartman's portfolio of Energy Corridor properties in West Houston including the Park Ten properties, Timbercreek, and Copperfield office buildings.
"The guiding principle that I attribute to all of my successes," said Ami, "was taken from Teddy Roosevelt, when he said, ‘Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure.... than to take rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much, because they live in a gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat.'"
Outside of her CRE profession, Ami Figg is an accomplished Opera singer with the Houston Grand Opera, one of the premiere opera companies in the world, having sung in both Houston and New York over her twenty-year career with them. She was a seventeen-year featured soloist at a major Christian denomination in Houston, a leader in prayer ministry both at her church and with SOULWELL Ministries and is currently serving in OSL (Order of Saint Luke), a Christian healing ministry. Additionally, Mrs. Figg has been a featured speaker at the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce, and the featured soloist at the Houston Holocaust Museum.
"Ami is consistently a top performer." said Al Hartman, President, and CEO of Hartman, "Her leadership and skill makes her a terrific role model for her peers to follow. She sets extremely high standards, and we are blessed to have someone of her caliber on our leasing team."
Mrs. Figg was recognized with her new title at the GlobeSt. Women of Influence Awards dinner held in Park City, UT, on July 26, 2022.
To learn more about Hartman Income REIT and leasing commercial real estate in Houston, DFW (Dallas Forth Worth), or San Antonio, please contact Hartman at 800.880.2212 or visit www.hi-reit.com.
Anthony Trollope Hartman Income REIT 8008802212 press@hi-reit.com
