Harry E. Robbins Associates Arranges Sale of a 9-Acre, Mixed-Use Development Assemblage in Sarasota's East Main District

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harry E. Robbins Associates, Inc. announces it has arranged the sale of nearly nine acres of land for mixed-use development in the Downtown Core (DTC) district of Sarasota, Florida, to Brook Farm Group, a multifamily development firm based in Atlanta.
The property spans nearly six blocks near the southeast corner of U.S. Route 301 and Fruitville Road.
Brook Farm Group, in conjunction with BluMark Capital, LLC, plans to develop a mixed-use project that will eventually include both market rate and attainable housing together with other complimentary retail and commercial developments. The development will be called "Park District," a nod to its location near Payne Park and the Legacy walking trail.
"The sale is an important milestone in our effort to support the continued growth and revitalization of downtown Sarasota," said Kevin Robbins, Sales Associate at Harry E. Robbins Associates. "We're excited about the potential for new opportunities to serve our community's needs."
Located adjacent to the Financial District, the Park District site is the gateway to downtown Sarasota and is conveniently located within walking distance to the courthouse and Downtown Bayfront District. This development is one of several upcoming projects designed to rejuvenate the area.
"As one of the last remaining large assemblages in downtown Sarasota, this is a rare opportunity to bring well-planned development to the City of Sarasota and area residents," said William Merrill, a real estate attorney with Icard Merrill who was involved in the transaction.
For more information, visit https://www.robbinscommercial.com/.
About Harry E. Robbins Associates, Inc.
Founded in 1971 by Harry Robbins, Harry E. Robbins Associates, Inc., is a privately held, family-owned real estate company built on integrity, hard work, and tradition that has retained the same ownership and Sarasota location for over 50 years. The Robbins family of Real Estate agents has formed a reputation of reliability and productivity for themselves within the Southwest Florida community.
Media Contact
Dan Johnson
dan.johnson@newswire.com
