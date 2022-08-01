Global Digital Asset Trading Platform Currick Launches Smart Arbitrage System and Opens Global Airdrops

Aurora, CO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After absorbing the feedback from users and several rounds of internal testing, Currick, the innovative digital asset trading platform, launched the smart arbitrage system to help users better manage their digital assets.
Registered in the U.S. of Colorado, Currick's core team consists of Bitcoin early evangelists and technical experts from cutting-edge technology companies. As an innovative digital asset trading platform, Currick continues to optimize the trading experience and provide more quality services to blockchain enthusiasts around the world.
At the same time, in order to appreciate the users, Currick launched a global airdrop program on July 25, the program which gives 10 USDT rewards for new registered users and promoters and offers up to 75% rebates on trading rates for traders.
As a digital asset open trading platform with global strategic view, Currick has laid out its physical business globally. It also combines the core blockchain technology with the core business of the exchange. In order to achieve openness and transparency, Currick launched the data on the chain function as soon as it was operated, winning the favor and trust of the majority of users.
Since its inception, Currick has continued to introduce services that meet users' needs and made progress against the backdrop of the ever-changing financial market. Currick has introduced a comprehensive asset management system and almost all mainstream tokens to cope with complex, diversified and differentiated fund management strategies. This positioning and strategy have given the platform more opportunities to explore more diversified capital markets.
For the sake of the safety of users' assets, Currick has issued a combined hot and cold wallet asset storage mechanism, multiple asset verification procedures and innovative asset encryption algorithms to minimize the risk of users' assets and provide a secure trading environment.
Based on rigorous teams, professional business service process and good trading experience, Currick has introduced strict internal management principles and set up a precise coin uploading audit mechanism to provide quality services to the platform users, forming a trend of good money driving out the bad.
As a real multi-asset digital asset trading platform, Currick has highlighted the culture of diversified blockchain, created and abided by the guidelines of environmental protection, health and safety, encouraged diversified groups and diversified thinking. The platform has also created stable and sustainable returns through prudent investment, and stimulated forward-looking and innovative thinking under strict risk control. In the future, Currick will engage in financial market management with an aggressive mindset and strive to build the platform into an internationally competitive capital management company.
Thomas Lin CURRICK GLOBAL INVESTMENT LTD Thomaslin -at- currick.cc
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
