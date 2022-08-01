W.S. Badger Company and Local Non-Profits Celebrate Hawai'i Island Ban on Toxic Sunscreens

GILSUM, N.H., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W.S. Badger Company (Badger), a manufacturer of reef-friendly mineral sunscreen, joins the Kahalu'u Bay Education Center (KBEC), Hawaii Reef and Ocean Coalition (HIROC), and Friends of Hanauma Bay in congratulating the Hawai'i County Council for passing Bill 167 banning the sale of any sunscreens containing chemicals identified as toxic to coral reefs and marine life and harmful to human health on the Big Island. The new law, which goes into effect in Hawai'i County on December 1, 2022, does not impact the sale of mineral sunscreens that contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.



"Badger launched its first broad spectrum mineral sunscreen in 2005, and we've been on a mission ever since to raise public awareness that it is the safest option for people, coral reefs, and marine ecosystems," said Rebecca Hamilton, Co-CEO of Badger. "Community and advocacy groups such as KBEC, HIROC, and Friends of Hanauma Bay have been working tirelessly to expand Hawai'i's ban on sunscreens containing chemicals such as oxybenzone and octinoxate to include the sale or distribution of all non-mineral sunscreens. We're proud to do our part in caring for the health of people and our oceans."

Hawai'i County follows Maui County in banning the sale of chemical (non-mineral) sunscreens except as prescribed by a licensed healthcare provider. Maui County Councilmember Kelly Takaya King said: "I am delighted that Hawai'i Island has followed Maui County's lead in protecting its coral reef and marine environment." Councilmember King added: "We are sister counties sharing the same ocean, and by uniting on this issue, I hope our efforts will be a model for the rest of our state." Maui County's bill takes effect on October 1.

Chemical sunscreens are derived from petroleum and are harmful to corals and marine life when they wash off in the water or enter through sewage. Experts testified that studies show corals exposed to certain sunscreen chemicals are more vulnerable to disease, have a higher incidence of genetic mutations, are more likely to bleach when the water warms, and have a higher mortality rate. Fish and other marine life have shown adverse impacts from exposure to sunscreen chemicals.

Chemical sunscreens also are absorbed into the body and can harm human health. "Other sunscreen UV filters may harm human health as well as marine life," said Dr. Craig Downs, a toxicologist with Haereticus Environmental Laboratory. "These chemicals are absorbed quickly into the bloodstream and some may remain there for at least three weeks. Some may disrupt our hormones, which can affect thyroid function, development, fertility and more."

The Kohala Center's Kahalu'u Bay Education Center (KBEC) on Hawai'i Island educates the public about sunscreens and corals and swaps mineral sunscreens for chemical ones to protect the corals. KBEC was recently designated as a "Hope Spot" for ocean restoration by Mission Blue, a global leader in ocean protection, in recognition of KBEC's efforts. Cindi Punihaole of KBEC applauded the passage of the new law. "We are grateful for everyone who stops using chemical sunscreens and for local officials who recognize the importance of this bill in caring for the environment and our keiki for future generations," said Punihaole.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognizes only mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as safe and effective. It does not recognize the 14 widely-used chemical sunscreens as safe and effective. Examples are oxybenzone and octinoxate, which the State of Hawai'i banned from sale after 2020, and avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, and octocrylene.

The new law assesses fines of up to $1,000 per incident for selling chemical sunscreens. Revenue from fines will fund the installation of mineral sunscreen dispensers at beaches, provision of educational materials, and related purposes. The fund will be managed by the County Department of Parks and Recreation.

The law was proposed by students at Innovations Public Charter School in Kona after they learned of the sunscreen law passed by Maui County and sponsored by Hawai'i County Councilors Holeka Inaba and Rebecca Villegas. Bill 167 became law without Mayor Mitch Roth's signature or veto after the Hawai'i County Council passed the bill by a 6-2 vote on June 15.

About W.S. Badger Company

Badger is a certified B Corp and landed a spot on B Lab's 2022 "Best for the World: Environment" list, which honors companies with the highest positive social and environmental impact scores. Badger is also a 2021 and 2022 Real Leaders Impact Award recipient, recognizing the world's top companies leading the way in business as a force for good. Badger has been awarded B Corp Certification after demonstrating its hard work to create a healthy business with ethical and charitable principles. Badger has produced quality, all-natural and certified organic body care products since 1995. The Company aims to provide a haven for those seeking a more natural solution by creating organic and natural products that protect and soothe with ingredients safe for all—people and the planet. Family-owned and family-run, Badger produces its products in a 100% solar-powered plant in Gilsum, N.H.

About Hawaii Reef and Ocean Coalition

The Hawaii Reef and Ocean Coalition is a group of marine scientists, educators, filmmakers, and environmental advocates who work to protect corals and other marine species from various harms, including from chemical sunscreens. HIROC | Hawaii Reef Ocean Coalition

About Friends of Hanauma Bay

Founded in 1990, Friends of Hanauma Bay is the leading NGO advocate for the best stewardship of Hanauma Bay on Oahu, Hawai'i, and is leading the first coral restoration efforts in Hanauma's history. www.friendsofhanaumabay.org

About The Kohala Center

Founded in the year 2000, The Kohala Center is an independent, community-based nonprofit focused on research, education, and ‘āina stewardship for healthier ecosystems. By turning ancestral knowledge and research into action, we cultivate conditions that reconnect us with our place, water, food, and people, so that communities in Hawai'i and around the world can thrive—ecologically, economically, culturally, and socially. Kahalu'u Bay Education Center | A program of The Kohala Center

