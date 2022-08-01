CRISPR Gene Editing Market Size is projected to reach USD 14.80 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.80%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Gene Editing , also called genome editing, modifies an organism's DNA. This method replaces, adds, or removes genetic material from the genome. As a result, the industry has developed many editing procedures. Gene editing treats and prevents diseases like cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, HIV, and cancer.

Genome engineering's progress has impacted healthcare and life science businesses. The amazing efficacy of CRISPR-Cas9 for genome editing has led to significant investments in genome engineering. Before clinical use, each variant's pros and cons must be weighed. Researchers are trying to overcome CRISPR's limitations to improve results. CRISPR gene editing holds incredible promise for changing human genomes and diseases. Ethical and societal issues arise.

Research organizations, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and institutions seek more efficient genome editing techniques to increase specificity, cost-effectiveness, turnaround time, and human errors. Genome editing methods have evolved for biotech and agriculture. Simple, efficient, cost-effective, multiplex, high-throughput technologies. Demand for CRISPR gene editing will rise due to ageing, cancer, and genetic defects.





Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market: DRIVERS

Genetic Research Will Grow the Market

Increased Genetic Research funding in industrialized places like North America will boost CRISPR's rise. Many U.S. government agencies created novel materials, equipment, and procedures for the public good. Government financing develops and manufactures rare genetic disease treatments. NHGRI funds genomes research (NHGRI).

National Institutes of Health (NIH), a U.S. medical research body, conducts genetic and biological research. In 2021, the NIH will provide Arizona State University and Bayer College of Medicine $1.6 million to test human genome editing. New solutions for genetic illnesses should enhance CRISPR gene editing market growth.

Chronic Diseases Are Spreading

One in three people have chronic illnesses. Chronic diseases damage many people's health and well-being. This technology is CRISPR. CRISPR is a strong gene-editing tool. CRISPR helps with Huntington's, muscular dystrophy, cancer, and cholesterol. NORD reports the diagnostic rate for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in 2021. (DMD). Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy affects 3,500 male infants worldwide (DMD). Rising disposable income, chronic disease prevalence, and lifestyle changes will all boost the global CRISPR gene editing business.





Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market: KEY FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

Gene Editing Offers Huge Market Growth Potential

Contract research organizations (CROs), biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and research institutes make up the market. Biotech and pharmaceutical businesses held 45.5% of the market in 2021. Biotechnology companies' efforts on developing novel gene editing tools will enhance segmental growth. Horizon Discovery wanted to develop a genome-editing technique that produced precise and effective functioning genes. The company's products include the Modify-R algorithm CRISPR guide RNAs, which can modify the targeted gene. In recent years, technological advances have allowed market participants to produce viable gene editing tools for hereditary disorders.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 14.80 Billion by 2030 CAGR 29.80% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Applications, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Synthego Corporation, System Biosciences LLC, ToolGen, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., GeneCopoeia, Inc. Key Market Opportunities Developing Gene Editing Technologies Offer Tremendous Market Growth Potential Key Market Drivers The Market Will Grow as More Money Is Invested in Genetic Research



Chronic Diseases Are Becoming More Common and More Prevalent





Regional Overview of Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the CRISPR Gene Editing Market.

North America dominated the worldwide CRISPR gene editing market due to pharmaceutical and biotech investments, improved healthcare infrastructure, increased per capita income, and state-of-the-art research facilities and institutions. Due to the rise of rare illnesses in the US and Canada, North America accounted for 38% of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. National Institutes of Health: 7,000 rare diseases affect 25-30 million Americans (NIH). As new gene editing methods and technologies become accessible, demand for rare disease medications soars.

North America is predicted to lead in 2030. Government and private funding, major pharma and gene therapy enterprises, and CRISPR use all contribute. CRISPR-edited crops are not considered GMOs in the U.S., prompting agricultural corporations to embark on commercialization.

Asia-Pacific CRISPR gene editing market at $1.1 billion in 2021. Increasing research groups in emerging countries will benefit regional industry. Major firms' focus on gene editing technology should stimulate regional growth. Asia-Pacific has the fastest-growing bioscience market . This is due to increased government funding for biotechnology to improve disease treatment. China, Japan, and India's R&D expansion will also drive regional market trends.





Key Highlights

The global CRISPR Gene Editing Market was valued USD 1.09 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 14.80 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 29.80% from 2022 to 2030.

By product type, the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market is divided into CRISPR Products and Services. CRISPR Products include Kits and Enzymes (Vector-Based Cas9 and DNA-Free Cas9), Libraries, Design Tools, Antibodies, and Other Products (CRISPR/Cas9 plasmids, CRISPR Controls, and CRISPR RNAs). gRNA Design and Vector Construction, Cell Line and Engineering, Screening Services, and Other Services are CRISPR Services (Mediated Transcriptome Editing, and Epigenome Editing Services).

By application, the global CRISPR gene editing market is divided into agricultural, biomedical (including gene therapy, drug discovery, and diagnostics), industrial, and other applications such as GM foods, biofuel, and animal breeding.

By End-User, the segments include academic institutes and research centres, biotechnology companies, contract research organisations (CROs), and pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical companies are the most important end-users.

By region, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market. North America dominated the global share.





List of Major Competitor Companies in the CRISPR Gene Editing Market Across the Globe Are

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Synthego Corporation

System Biosciences LLC

ToolGen, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group PLC

Abcam, Inc.

Applied StemCell, Inc.

Cellecta, Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.





Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market: Segmentation

BY PRODUCT TYPE

CRISPR Products Kits and Enzymes (Vector-Based Cas9, and DNA-Free Cas9) Libraries Design Tools, Antibodies Other Products (CRISPR/Cas9 plasmids, CRISPR Controls, and CRISPR RNAs)

CRISPR Services gRNA Design and Vector Construction Cell Line and Engineering Screening Services Other Services (Mediated Transcriptome Editing, and Epigenome Editing Services)



BY APPLICATION

Agricultural

Biomedical (Gene Therapy, Drug Discovery, And Diagnostics)

Industrial

Other Applications [Genetically Modified Foods (GM Foods), Biofuel, And Animal (Livestock) Breeding]

BY END-USER

Academic Institutes and Research Centres

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: CRISPR Gene Editing Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Product Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast CRISPR Products Market Size & Forecast CRISPR Services Market Size & Forecast Applications Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Agricultural Market Size & Forecast Biomedical Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Product Type By Applications Canada By Product Type By Applications Mexico By Product Type By Applications Latin America By Product Type By Applications Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Product Type By Applications France By Product Type By Applications U.K. By Product Type By Applications Italy By Product Type By Applications Spain By Product Type By Applications Rest of Europe By Product Type By Applications Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Product Type By Applications China By Product Type By Applications Australia By Product Type By Applications India By Product Type By Applications South Korea By Product Type By Applications Rest of Asia-Pacific By Product Type By Applications Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Product Type By Applications South Africa By Product Type By Applications Kuwait By Product Type By Applications Rest of Middle East & Africa By Product Type By Applications Company Profile CRISPR Therapeutics AG Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Synthego Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Recent Developments

June 2022 - Agilent Technologies Inc., a global leader in genomics technology, Leverages NVIDIA and AWS Technology to Improve Analysis Speeds of Genomics Bioinformatics Pipelines and announced it will use Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) G5g instances powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton2 processors and featuring NVIDIA T4G Tensor Core GPUs, in combination with NVIDIA Clara Parabricks' advanced genomics analysis capabilities, to significantly improve processing speeds for variant calling workflows on Agilent's cloud-native Alissa Reporter software.

Agilent Technologies Inc., a global leader in genomics technology, Leverages NVIDIA and AWS Technology to Improve Analysis Speeds of Genomics Bioinformatics Pipelines and announced it will use Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) G5g instances powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton2 processors and featuring NVIDIA T4G Tensor Core GPUs, in combination with NVIDIA Clara Parabricks' advanced genomics analysis capabilities, to significantly improve processing speeds for variant calling workflows on Agilent's cloud-native Alissa Reporter software. October 2021 - Abcam, a global leader in the development of reagents and technologies for use in the life sciences industry, has announced the successful conclusion of its acquisition of BioVision and the expansion of its immunoassay capacity in Eugene, Oregon, scheduled to take place in October 2021.

