Axcient's Charlie Tomeo Named 2022 Top Executive in the Disruptor Category by CRN

DENVER, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Axcient's Chief Revenue Officer, Charlie Tomeo, on its 2022 Top 100 Executives list in the Disruptor category. On this annual list, CRN acknowledges forward-thinking and innovative technology leaders like Tomeo, who have proven their commitment and dedication to the channel through solution-provider-focused strategies and a willingness to take bold steps despite market unpredictability.



"Axcient is a proven disruptor in Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR), and this award reflects our commitment to innovation," said Tomeo. "In the last year, we have delivered award-winning technology like x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud, which enables faster recovery from incidents like ransomware without the cost of local appliances. And we won't stop there. We are continuing to focus on secure, reliable BCDR solutions for MSPs to Protect Everything(rm) for their clients while also building profitable businesses."

CRN's Top 100 Executives list shines a light on the executives who are shaking up the status quo, supporting channel partners, and placing big bets on where the market is headed next. CRN commends these visionaries across four sub-categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators and Top 25 Disruptors. Each sub-category has its own set of strengths that positively impact the IT channel.

"Winning leaders embrace innovation while going all-in with partners in their commitment to accelerating business growth and digital transformation for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their exceptional vision, know-how and execution contributed significantly to the strength of their companies, partners, customers, and the IT channel as a whole. Congratulations to all included on the CRN 2022 Top 100 Executives list for successfully bringing channel-focused innovation to the market, enabling new growth opportunities, and producing one channel success story after another."

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100 .

To learn more about Axcient's BCDR and x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud solutions, please visit https://axcient.com/solutions/direct-to-cloud-bcdr/ .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity from events such as security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

Email: Amanda.Lee@arlpr.com